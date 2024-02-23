Sabotaging Mahama is obstructing the poor man's life

Opinions of Friday, 23 February 2024
Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
I am very much convinced that but for the "killing" of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by opposition elements, Ghana would have been rubbing shoulders with developed countries by now, and I am sure many people share this conviction.
Don't you think that with Nkrumah's Industrial Revolution, unemployment would have been at its lowest ebb by now, giving some relief to the poor man?
Unfortunately, the fiendish forces of backwardness made sure it never happened.
This scenario reminds me of Max Romeo's "Poor Man's Life" which lyrics go like this:
Is there any hope for them?
Is there any hope for us?
A poor man's life as I see it
Is living 'cause he must
What are the chances of him?
Making it to the top
When the forces are working hard
To see to it he drops
Young men and women
Trying hard can't get a job
Little children on the street
They all should be in school
Still others in the fields
Working day and night
While others walk around
It's a terrible sight
Is there any hope for them?
Is there any hope for us?
A poor man's life as I see it
Is living 'cause he must
What are the chances of him?
Making it to the top
When the forces are working hard
To see to it he drops
It is very obvious that similar forces which militated against Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and prevented him from developing our beloved nation are fighting against H. E. John Dramani Mahama. Contrary to some people’s presumptuous and brazen accusations and lies that he has nothing to offer, he laid the foundation of the economy of this country for a major take-off during his first term in office as president. His infrastructure footmarks are there for everyone to see.
Until we prevent people from sabotaging our visionary leaders, the poor man's life will always be that of destitution; this is the more reason why we don't have to stand aside and watch people kill the vision of John Mahama.
Our love for him must be unrequited. Let's help him to succeed. Working against him is an obstruction to the poor man's life; this will be a scar on our conscience and posterity will never forgive us.