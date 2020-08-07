Opinions of Friday, 7 August 2020

Columnist: Robert Dambo

Robert Dambo to contest Ashanti regional position of the P.N.C

Robert Dambo, announces intention to contest the Ashanti Regional Secretary position of the PNC

I am very happy to indicate that after further consultation and consensus building with the grassroots and elders of the People’s National Convention,



I deem it an honor to announce my intention to contest the Ashanti Regional Secretary position of the party.



I have gone through all the ranks and files of the party and as a result I have the requisite skills and competence to lead the party as the next regional secretary.



My experience, skills and expertise ranges from being Youth Organizer for Afigya Kwabre South, Ashanti regional deputy youth organizer, communications team member, Deputy National treasurer, parliamentary candidate for the good people of Afigya Kwabre South and Chairman of same constituency respectively, places me on the pedestal to lead the party as the regional chief administrator.



I pledge on FIVE STAR approach in Restoring Hope for PNC Ashanti and Election 2020;



1. Re-branding the P.N.C



The fortunes of the People’s National Convention keeps dwindling and it is high time we revisit our past to access and profess solutions to arrest our shortcomings and any bottlenecks that have rendered us unattractive to the voting population. Ghanaians have been demonized into N.D.C and N.P.P but Robert Dambo is the ONLY political messiah to help debacle the chains of mediocrity and egotism that is putting people off and as such not contributing their quota to the party’s growth and development in the region.



The P.N.C is weak and we need energetic youth who will help re-strategize and position the party in the minds of the Ghanaian youth to enable him make an informed choice at the polls.



The P.N.C lack visibility and we must be seen in every household in the Ashanti region.



The’’ 3y3 kube’’ syndrome must be replicated in every household in Kumasi and it’s environs.



2. Proper Restructuring



The P.N.C has lost direction and focus and it is high time the structure of the party works.



We need proper collaborative effort and one office must not override or sideline the other in function and operations.



The re-branding is not a magic potion for success unless the structure of the party is well defined and restored.



The structure of the party must reflect modern Democratic Party structures for transformation, and the only vehicle for safeguarding the party is respecting the party structures without abusing them for our selfish and parochial interests.



The structures of the party must be used in all related party activities.



The strength of every political party lies in its structures and without a collaborative effort we cannot overcome the hurdles that are creeping in against the strength of the party.



A well- structured party provides a unified system of engagement by the chief administrator of the party.



3. Unity of Purpose Individual differences permeate in every organization but the differences must not override the collective and overall objectives of the organization.



Arrogance, egotism and muscle flexing is one of the major factors thwarting our effort of growth as a party but building in our continuous extinction and rejection at the polls.



The P.N.C needs a unifier to help overcome our differences and mend the troubling cracks going into the 2020 elections.



Governance is a serious business and if we cannot organize our own people under the coconut tree, how then do we unite and lead the heterogeneous Ghanaian.



It is very clear that Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the N.P.P, N.D.C and the P.N.C is the only alternative but they would not give us the opportunity to lead and provide good governance to the people of Ghana if we do not prove we are united with purpose.



4. Potent Communications Machinery



As a matter of urgency the P.N.C cannot go into the 2020 elections without a stronger, well-structured and a potent communications machinery or force. ‘’Marketing is the price we pay for being unremarkable’’ Eric T. Wagner.



As I often say, it is without a doubt that we are the ideas oriented political party in our modern political dispensation but the ability to decode our policies is one of the factors hinging on our continuous disgrace at the polls.



I am going to collaborate with the communications machinery to identify potentials, build their capacity and resource them for the task ahead.



The P.N.C manifesto is an ideas hub that must be written in the language of the electorate, simple and clear without ambiguity. Most of our policies that have gained national attention and international recognition include, Youth employment, TATA/ Metro mass transport system, free education, NHIS, School feeding, establishment of National Science, technology and innovations village, establishment of growth poles to mention but a few.



The P.N.C has the men but they are often not utilized due to fear of collective benefits but individual gains. I will strengthen our base if I am given the nod to lead the party.



5. Identifying and Reviving our founding members



Our founding members are always a left out in key decision making and as a result the spirit of socialization is missing.



It is very instructive and imperative to give honor to whom honor is due because the founding members are to pass unto us what was bequeathed to them but if we do not recognize their knowledge and experience, we would always falter.



I am going to bring all of them onboard and those who are incapacitated are going to be provided with periodic stipends.



Every political party in Ghana has a strong regional support base that decides on the margin of votes and formation of government.



Our founding members have a role to play. I call for issues based campaigns.



Comrades, I present my visions to you and it is my hope that with all hands on the deck we can build a better, attractive, collaborative, united and appealing People’s National Convention capable of leading the republic of Ghana in the 2020 elections. ‘’Service with Honesty’’ Together We Can.





