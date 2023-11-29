Rising above odds: The remarkable journey of Ghana's national best SRC president

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Columnist: Muhammed Hadi A. Alhassan

In the crowded hall of the Ghana Communication Technology University, a remarkable story unfolded during the recent National Academy of Student Achievement Award Ghana (NASAAG) event.



Amidst the fervor and applause, Ogah I. Newton emerged as the National Best SRC President of the Year, setting a new standard for leadership and initiative.



This follows his massive achievement and developmental initiative undertaken during his tenure of office as the SRC president of the University for Development Studies,(UDS Wa campus) now Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies located in Wa, Upper West Region.



Newton's journey to this prestigious accolade traces back to his roots at Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School (AMEST), a secondary school located in the Eastern Region where he studied General Arts.



A brilliant mind representing his school in inter-school quizzes, he harbored grand dreams of becoming a pilot. However, financial hurdles cast shadows on these aspirations, compelling him to postpone higher education.



Years later, determination fueled his entry into the University for Development Studies (UDS), pursuing a four-year degree in Bachelor of Arts in Economics.



His academic vigor and dedication swiftly propelled him into the role of a course representative, marking the commencement of his impactful leadership journey.



Newton's path took a defining turn with the intervention of the Grace Station Foundation (GSF), a non-governmental organisation offering a lifeline through a scholarship.



This came following his tremendous academic performance displayed while at the university. The intervention of Grace Station Foundation (GSF) not only helped reduce the financial burden on him while at the university that is aimed struggling against imminent dropout due to financial strains, but this pivotal support reignited the pursuit of his academic dreams.



Ascending to the position of SRC President in the 2021/2022 academic year, Newton's tenure resonated with transformational strides. His negotiation prowess yielded reduced academic fees, facilitated shuttle services, and provisioned vital resources such as data SIM cards for student research alleviating the burdens of a high-cost digital landscape.



His imprint extended beyond financial relief, establishing the SRC Scholarship (Sungnuma Fund) that granted scholarships to 50 brilliant but underprivileged students. Collaborating with university management, he spearheaded infrastructural advancements, from solar street lighting to expansions of essential student clinics, all aimed at enhancing the university experience.



Newton's journey culminated with a first-class degree in Economics, catapulting him into service at the heart of the nation, within the halls of Ghana's Parliament.



His tale stands as a testament to resilience, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to fostering change.



Today, Newton stands as a beacon of hope and an exemplar of overcoming adversity, echoing his belief that dedication and compassion can forge pathways to success against all odds.



His journey echoes the sentiment that dreams, when nurtured with determination and compassion, can triumph over the harshest realities.