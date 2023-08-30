Revolutionising Ghana's music industry: Uniting for change

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Columnist: Don Gbevu

In the heart of West Africa lies a nation rich in culture, history, and talent; the vibrant Ghanaian music industry.



Over the years, this industry has produced exceptional artists and music that reflect the country's unique identity.



However, it's not without its challenges. As Gbevu Music Group, a dedicated talent management and record label, we have recognised the issues facing the Ghanaian music industry and are embarking on a mission to drive change and inspire unity among all Ghanaians.



Problem 1 - Global unity and artiste support:



While Nigerian artists have made significant strides in the international music scene, it's time for Ghanaians to rally around their talents. It's common to find Nigerian music dominating playlists around the world, leaving little room for the voices of our talented Ghanaian artists. As a united nation, we must embrace and believe in our artists, showing them the support they deserve.



Problem 2 - Legislative support for Ghanaian music:



To cultivate a thriving music industry, the country must put in place laws that support the playing of Ghanaian songs. This includes regulations for both radio DJs and private party DJs to ensure a fair representation of our music. By implementing legislation that promotes local music, we can create an environment that fosters growth and innovation within the industry.



Problem 3 - Investment and promotion:



A thriving music industry requires financial backing and promotional opportunities. Ghanaian investors, creative industries, and governmental bodies should recognize the potential of our artists and provide them with the resources they need to expand beyond borders.



Allocating funds for international tours, cross-border promotion, and hosting large-scale shows can propel Ghanaian music onto the global stage.



Problem 4- Protecting our identity:



While collaboration and cultural exchange are essential, it's equally important to safeguard our artistic identity. By celebrating our uniqueness, we can bolster the confidence of our artists and encourage them to create music that truly resonates with our culture. This is not about sabotage, but rather about nurturing our artistry.



As Gbevu Music Group, we are launching a revolutionary campaign to champion the transformation of the Ghanaian music industry. We believe that by uniting as Ghanaians, we can make a significant impact on our music's global presence.



We are calling upon all citizens, artists, music enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders to join us in this movement.



Our agenda:



Support our own: Let's actively listen to and support Ghanaian music on various platforms and encourage others to do the same.



Advocate for change: We will work towards advocating for legislation that promotes the playing of Ghanaian songs on radio stations and at private events.



Investment and promotion: We aim to collaborate with investors, creative industries, and government bodies to secure funding for artists' international ventures and large-scale performances.



Preserve our identity: Through our campaign, we will emphasize the importance of celebrating our unique culture and fostering the growth of our indigenous music styles.



The time has come for us, as Ghanaians, to stand together and propel our music industry to new heights. With our passion, unity, and determination, we can transform the challenges facing our industry into stepping stones toward a brighter future.



Gbevu Music Group invites you to be a part of this movement and contribute to the revival and success of the Ghanaian music scene. Join us as we embark on this journey of change, unity, and empowerment.



Together, we can rewrite the story of the Ghanaian music industry.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards