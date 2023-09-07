Revitalising maintenance culture in Ghana: A critical challenge and the path forward

Opinions of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Columnist: GODFRIED OTU-BOATENG

As Ghana marches towards progress and development, it faces a crucial hurdle that often remains unseen but has far-reaching consequences: the state of its maintenance culture. The lack of a robust maintenance culture can lead to infrastructure deterioration, decreased productivity, and hindered economic growth. Addressing this challenge requires a collective effort to shift mindsets, foster awareness, and implement effective strategies for the future.



Understanding the maintenance culture challenge:



Maintenance culture encompasses the collective attitudes, practices, and values toward the care and preservation of infrastructure, equipment, and public spaces. A weak maintenance culture in Ghana has manifested in a variety of ways, including:



Infrastructure decay: Neglected maintenance leads to the gradual deterioration of roads, buildings, and utilities, resulting in costly repairs and replacements down the line.



Reduced efficiency: Poorly maintained equipment and machinery lead to frequent breakdowns, disruptions in operations, and reduced productivity.



Economic impact: The financial burden of reactive maintenance and the eventual replacement of infrastructure divert funds that could be channeled toward developmental projects.



The way forward: Overcoming the maintenance culture problem:



Education and awareness: The foundation of change lies in education and awareness. Public campaigns, workshops, and school programs can help instill the importance of maintenance from an early age, fostering a sense of responsibility toward preserving assets.



Leadership and Government Involvement: Government bodies should champion maintenance initiatives by establishing policies that prioritize maintenance and provide incentives for compliance.



Private sector engagement: Industries should play an active role in promoting maintenance practices by investing in training, creating maintenance departments, and integrating maintenance as a core component of their operations.



Investment in training: Offering training and certification programs in maintenance can help individuals develop specialized skills, making them more employable and equipped to address the nation's maintenance needs.



Data-driven decision-making: Embrace technology to collect data on infrastructure and equipment conditions, enabling predictive maintenance strategies and informed decision-making.



Long-term planning: Develop comprehensive maintenance plans for all public assets, focusing on preventive and regular maintenance rather than reactive measures.



Community participation: Engage local communities in maintaining public spaces, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in their environment.



Fostering a new maintenance culture:



The transformation of Ghana's maintenance culture requires a mindset shift from neglect to proactive care. Every citizen, from government officials to individuals, has a role to play in building a culture of maintenance. By recognizing that maintenance is not an expense, but an investment in the future, Ghana can overcome the challenges and set a course for sustainable growth.



Conclusion:



A vibrant maintenance culture is the bedrock of any progressive society. As Ghana aspires to reach new heights, it must address its maintenance culture challenges with urgency and determination.



By prioritizing education, collaboration, and strategic planning, Ghana can pave the way for a future where infrastructure remains strong, resources are efficiently utilized, and economic growth is sustained. The path forward requires a collective commitment to change, but the rewards - a thriving and resilient nation - are worth the effort.