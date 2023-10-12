Restoration of peace in the P.N.C

Opinions of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Columnist: Comrade Arime Aremeyawo

My political experience in 1996 remains a great lesson in my political career. I quite recollect the eve of the congress of the PNC at the great auditorium hall of the University Ghana, Legon.



Little did we know Dr. Hilla Limann was going to get a replacement. The National Chairman was Alhaji Asuman Banda. The calculated changes were on the blind side of the entire executive.



However, when he took over the podium he spoke extensively and eventually announced that he was going to relinquish his position as a former flag bearer to a gentleman by the name of Dr. Edward Mahama.



The great hall turned into a cemetery as participants in the meeting were shocked to the marrow, none knew Dr. Edward Mahama.



This was followed by enormous protests by some leading members specifically from the Volta Region.



As the confusion intensified, President Limann almost shared tears and proclaimed that assuming I was dropped dead today, what would have been the state of my party your party?



Calm returned immediately, President Limann then had massive support to make the amendment and Dr. Mahama was declared the flag bearer to lead the great PNC into the 1996 general election.



Let's solicit your cooperation in overcoming the unsatisfactory effects arising from the current misunderstanding characterising the leadership of the party.



This speaks volumes and requires the output of everyone that matters so far as PNC is concerned. Insults and vulgar language should be a thing of the past.



We are supposed to honour and accord absolute respect to our leaders both current and past.



Let me notify all members of the top hierarchy ( PNC) of my intent to host a conference of all the regional chairmen in the shortest possible time. The key agenda of such a conference is to find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the party, We are capable of solving our problems.



A courtesy call to our former leader Dr. Mahama will follow to brief him on the outcome and seek his blessing for the way forward. Similar visitation to other dignitaries will be done.



Restoration of peace/unity can never be achieved without the direct involvement of the former leader in the role that he had played in the party.



We shall overcome.