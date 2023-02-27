Opinions of Monday, 27 February 2023

Columnist: Kordson Kwasi Ayrakwa

'Respect, Empower and Include', this was a symbolic slogan used by the Obama campaign to win the Iowa caucus. They are also very important words we use every day. These words have very deep meaning and have very great impact in our lives and experiences.



With regards to the word respect, I would like to examine it in terms of the relationships within the family. Particularly of importance is how the husband and wife relate to one another.



Where there is great respect between spouses, this translates into a healthy way of living and effective communication between the man and woman of the home. Issues are thoroughly discussed with varying viewpoints, suggestions and alternatives.



Both parties would have to try to listen to one another and seek grounds for compromise, with dedication, love, understanding and acting in ways which are not inimical to their relationship but rather seeking to strengthen their bond of friendship, togetherness and association and the willingness to fight for common goals and objectives with great mutual respect for each other's perspectives.



Far too often, the generational gap, the expectations and demands made of fathers on their children (daughters and sons) can be daunting. Thus, fathers must try to be more understanding of their children's needs and aspirations and should not live their dreams vicariously through their children. Our children have to find their paths and dreams, let us allow them to discover this beautiful world on their own terms and where our help is needed, they will seek it.



At the work place, we must endeavour to respect and tolerate one another for this is a very human thing to do. Respect does not mean kotowing to everyone's needs. But that, some decency and common sense will permeate in our actions toward others.



As much as possible we should resist the temptation of stereotyping or branding people in a certain light. Let us be fair and show leadership and responsibility in this regard. Racist attitudes must be eschewed and people be respected and cases judged on their own merit and not preconceived notions or thoughts or actions.



The world is a beautiful mosaic of different people of different cultures, ideas, understanding and beliefs. Tolerance is the key to overcoming such prejudices, misconceptions, xenophobia and biases. Respect for one another overcomes all these negatives.



In this regard, Roy T Bennet in his book " The Light in the Heart" argues that, " even if you cannot change all the people around you, you can change the people you choose to be around. Life is too short to waste your time on people who don't respect, appreciate, and value you. Spend your life with people who make you smile, laugh, and feel loved".



He further indicates that, there are "top things money can't buy: time, happiness, inner peace, integrity, love, character, manners, trust, patience, class, common sense and dignity ".



Whiles for Hermann Hesse, Narcissus and Goldmund "we are sun and moon, dear friend; we are sea and land. It is not our purpose to become each other; it is to recognize each other, to learn to see the other and honor him for what he is: each the other's opposite and complement".



However, Leo Tolstoy in Anna Karenina points out that " respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be." While Stieg Larsson in the "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" argues that " friendship - my definition - is built on two things. Respect and trust. Both elements have to be there. And it has to be mutual. You can have respect for someone, but if you don't have trust, the friendship will crumble. "



The second word empower connotes is giving strength to others. Validating or enabling others to develop their skills, challenge others to a higher cause. Creating the enabling environment for others to thrive. It also involves creating endless opportunities for others, which opens the door to tap into their innate potentials.



Empowerment in recent times can be looked at in various ways in which opportunities have been opened to women to earn equal pay as men. For women to be able to vote - an inalienable right which was denied them. The right for women to choose to have an abortion or not. The right to have human rights as enshrined in many constitutions in many nations around the globe. The right to shelter, food, clothing, health and the basic necessities of life. Yet it is important to note that, not all peoples have been able to achieve these. Many still languish in abject poverty and lack these rights and resources. Different people on different levels of the Human Development Index strongly articulates this point.



However, other scholars have varying views on empowerment. For example, in "Life, the Truth and Being", Steve Maraboli indicates that, "you were put on this earth to achieve your greatest self, to live out your purpose, and to do it courageously".



While, in his book "Divine Living: The Essential Guide to your True Destiny, Anthon St. Maarten postulates that, "you are one thing only. You are a Divine Being. An all - powerful Creator. You are a Deity in jeans and a t- shirt, and within you dwells the infinite wisdom of the ages and the sacred creative force of All, that is, will be and ever was".



Similarly, in "As a Man Thinketh" James Allen is of the view that, "a strong man cannot help a weaker unless the weaker is willing to be helped, and even then, the weak man must become strong for himself; he must, by his own efforts, develop the strength which he admires in another. None but himself can alter his condition". And interestingly, ldowu Koyenikan stresses that, "you just can't let life happen to you, you have to make life happen".



Consequently, Steve Maraboli argues that, "there is great change to be experienced once you learn the power of letting go. Stop allowing anyone or anything to control, limit, repress, or discourage you from being your true self! Today is YOURS to shape - own it - break free from people and things that poison or dilute your spirit".



On the last word Include or inclusion can also be analyzed from various perspectives. Inclusion here stands for making minority groups a part of the larger society. This could be looked at in terms of resource allocation.



Here one's thoughts goes to some groups of people who suffer from inadequate availability of resources while other communities abound in so many resources and advantages. This is particularly the case in Black neighbourhoods/ communities in the United States - where there are poor schools, little recreational facilities, libraries, inadequately supported sports programs, hospitals, whilst some rich neighbourhoods have so many of these resources and infrastructure.



This can also be looked at in terms of the imbalances in job opportunities and managerial positions for people of colour and minority groups. Although in recent times progress is being made in this area where inclusion has become a topical issue discussed critically across many organizations around the globe.

For example, the United Nations has made it a priority to hire people across all the member states so long as the required skills and competences are met. This is critical in making the organization more inclusive irrespective of colour, creed, race, religion, sexual orientation or beliefs.



Nonetheless situations are not always ideal, as it is important to note that, even in our Ghanaian society, we see the great divide between urban and rural areas where some villages have very poor infrastructure in terms of schools, clinics, roads, effective communication systems, banks, universities, etc, whilst Urban areas abound in these resources.



And in the case of job opportunities in our societies, it has always been said that, 'whom you know' is even more important than the qualifications/skills you have. For we live human societies in which human relationships, contacts, affiliations and networks are critical in securing jobs in good organizations.



That being said, it is possible to argue or conclude that, when these three words: Respect, Empowerment and Inclusion interact the outcomes are more positive than negative.



That is to say, there is more respect among family members as there is effective communication, people are empowered and ready to improve their lives, and there is more inclusion of the different people who form the strong foundation of our mosaic society in policy planning, development and implementation. Overall human progress and prosperity is enhanced among all members of our unique societies.