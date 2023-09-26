Reshaping attitudes on social media: How inclusive education can unmask prejudice among Ghanaian youth

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Columnist: Felix Duodu

Globally, today’s youth are navigating a digital landscape unlike the one experienced by our predecessors particularly when it comes to the pervasive presence of social media. Most of these young people use platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Snapchat to connect with others.



According to DataReportal, Ghana had 23.05 million internet users at the beginning of 2023, with 68.2% internet penetration. Social media networks have 6.30 million users aged 18 and above which is 32.7% of the total population.

Young Ghanaians are increasingly experiencing prejudice on social media, which can weaken traditional social connections and exacerbate prejudice against various social and economic groups.



Studies suggest that younger generations are more likely to act in racist or

sexist ways due to internalizing bias from their environment, which social media provides a platform for these views to flourish and spread. Prejudice is described as an unfounded belief that is not supported by logical thought or

experience. It is a taught behavior that develops in reaction to our surroundings. As a result, it is vital to investigate the indicators that contribute to the development of prejudice as well as potential measures to minimize its spread.



Because there are no internet censorship regulations in Ghana, governments cannot monitor consumers' online activities. As more people become computer literate and wealthy, this lack of monitoring leads to abuse and harassment. This surge in abuse is related to Ghana's greater access to online services.



In a conversation with Evan Gyan, a mental health nurse, he indicated that prejudices such as cyberbullying, harsh remarks, and abusive language on social media significantly influence mental health, especially for victims. It reduces self-esteem and inhibits the expression of thoughts and feelings. The fear of being assaulted can result in anxiety disorders and depression. Suicide thoughts might also be triggered by the lack of support systems because of the sense of helplessness.



One factor that has been identified in the rise of prejudice among the youth is the lack of inclusive education. Inclusive education refers to the provision of quality education for all, regardless of ethnicity, gender, race, or socio-economic status. It is centered on the belief that all individuals should have access to meaningful learning experiences that would help them achieve their potential and become well-rounded individuals.



According to Charlotte Brontë, “Prejudices, it is well known, are most difficult to eradicate from the heart whose soil has never loosened or fertilized by education: they grow there, firm as weeds among stones.”



The Ghanaian education system lacks inclusivity, limiting student engagement and

promoting prejudice and discrimination. Inclusive education reduces youth prejudice by equipping them with knowledge and tools to recognize and challenge discriminatory behaviors. Inclusive education in Ghana can help reduce prejudice among Ghanaians.



Inclusive education fosters unity and inclusivity by allowing students from diverse backgrounds to study and interact together. This exposure helps develop empathy, reduces prejudice, and challenges stereotypes by breaking down societal assumptions about certain groups. By fostering firsthand interaction and learning, inclusive education promotes acceptance and understanding among students of different abilities, ethnicities, and socio- economic backgrounds.



Inclusive education empowers individuals with diverse abilities and backgrounds by promoting communication, collaboration, and equal access to education and resources. By working together on projects, group activities, and tasks, students develop positive relationships, breaking down barriers and reducing prejudice. This approach empowers individuals and challenges discriminatory attitudes, ultimately creating a more inclusive society.



Inclusive education promotes collaboration, teamwork, and appreciation among students, breaking prejudices and encouraging acceptance. Teachers, parents, and authorities develop inclusive mindsets, recognizing each student's strengths and potential, ultimately reducing prejudice and creating a more inclusive society.



Inclusive education fosters diversity and reduces prejudice, promoting open discussions and Ghanaian culture. Media literacy programs teach critical evaluation, preventing prejudice, and combating fake news. Effective implementation requires training, materials, infrastructure, and community awareness.



The young Ghanaians with little to no knowledge claim that social media is not the real world, so they choose to share abusive photos, and write-ups and go to the extent of posting abusive comments on others’ posts. The endpoint is not to persuade individuals that they have prejudices but to compel them that such biases have harmful repercussions for others.