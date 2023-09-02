Renewable energy, a feasible solution to the poor and unreliable hydro-electricity supply in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Columnist: Titus Puorizaa

Developing cost-efficient solar panels/cells presents a promising solution to the hydroelectric power challenges in Ghana and Africa. Hydroelectric power generation is often hindered by unreliable rainfall patterns and water scarcity, leading to inconsistent energy production.



By harnessing solar energy through affordable solar panels, Ghana can diversify its energy sources and mitigate its dependency on hydroelectricity.



To achieve this, research and investment in advanced solar technology are essential. Improvements in materials, like more efficient photovoltaic materials and innovative manufacturing processes, can reduce production costs. Collaborative efforts among governments, research institutions, and private companies can accelerate these advancements.



The implementation process involves:



1. Research and Development:

Investigating novel materials and designs to enhance solar panel efficiency and durability while keeping production costs low.



2. Local Manufacturing:

Establishing local solar panel manufacturing facilities to reduce import costs and create job opportunities, thus contributing to economic growth.



3. Incentives and Policies:

Governments can offer incentives such as tax breaks or subsidies to encourage individuals and businesses to adopt solar energy systems.



4. Infrastructure Development:

Developing a robust grid infrastructure to efficiently distribute solar-generated power to urban and rural areas.



5. Community Engagement:

Educating communities about the benefits of solar energy and involving them in the adoption process can drive acceptance and ownership.



6. Research Partnerships:

Collaborating with international organizations and universities for knowledge exchange and technology transfer can accelerate progress.



The adoption of cost-efficient solar panels will not only address energy challenges but also have positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing the ecological disruptions associated with large-scale hydroelectric projects.



Ultimately, this transition can provide Ghana and Africa with reliable, sustainable, and accessible energy sources, improving living conditions and fostering economic development thereby leading to the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.



Titus Puorizaa.

BSc. (Hons.) Chemistry.

Renewable and Clean Energy Advocate.

MasterCard Foundation Scholar.