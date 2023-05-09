Rejoinder: Alan Kyerematen, stop your demons now!

Opinions of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Again, in your piece, you said you are a Muslim and, so, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is your brother, and went on to say you would hold the Dr. Bawumia trump card close to your bosom and run off with it because it is a winner. To quote you, Fadi, “And if you ask me, I will hold the Dr. Bawumia trump card close to my bosom and run off with it because it is a winner”.



After taking this opinionated position as a Muslim in support of your Muslim brother, you then went on to shamelessly say that if someone else comes with a better message and a more meaningful portfolio, you would certainly go for that person, and said it about making Ghana great. How laughable and contradictory!



Fadi, what has been Dr. Bawumia’s message to the NPP delegates and Ghanaians in general relative to the NPP 2023 presidential primary and the 2024 general election? The man has not been able to come up with any message and you are saying if someone comes with a better message, you would support him. Fadi, don’t you read over what you write to see whether they make sense before you publish? Your bigotry has reached legendary status!



Mr. Alan Kyerematen, on his part, has demonstrated to be someone who means well for the country and his party. He has, even before becoming a flag-bearer, presented to Ghanaians his great transformational Plan, and has also publicly presented to the NPP delegates his vision of modernizing the party and remunerating party workers at all levels of the party structure.



Fadi, in all sincerity, do you think Dr. Bawumia can have a message that would be convincing to Ghanaians that, giving the opportunity to lead the country as president, he can better mange the economy than he is currently doing?



Apart from telling Ghanaians “it is possible”, what else can he say giving what he said in the past and what is currently happening to our economy? If indeed he has any new game-changing solution up his sleeves in respect of turning the economy around, why won’t he bring it out now since he is the one in charge of the economy.



And, you seem to have a big problem with people who analyze the Ghanaian political market to argue that it would be politically unwise to ignore the issue of religion and ethnicity in politics when selecting a presidential candidate.



Well, I am the chief scribe of those who believe the twin issue of religion and ethnicity should not be downplayed in politics.



Fadi, you certainly know Dr. Bawumia becomes the weakest among all those who have expressed interest to contest when he is juxtaposed with the Christian and Akan dominated political market in Ghana. Is that not why you are screaming bigotry all over the place? My brother, let me tell you something, the neglected hungry demons in NPP are not going to sit down for you people to joke with the 2024 election.



If your interest is 2028, our interest is 2024. If you guys are belly-full, majority are those who are belly-empty.



We seriously need the numbers to win and, if you care to know, the numbers are concentrated in the Christian and Akan communities. Therefore, we are fully going to maximize our Akan advantage over the NDC and also present a candidate who would make it impossible for Mahama to have any form of religious advantage over him.



We know what the NDC is capable of doing when it comes propaganda, and we don’t want to give them that opportunity in 2024.



O yes, we are going to use the same strategy APC used in Nigeria to break the 8, except that, unlike Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu, who strategically made APC 2023 ticket Muslim-Muslim ticket to take advantage of the Muslim votes, Alan would maintain our winning strategy in 2024, by picking a Muslim from the north as his running mate.



My brother, have you heard of any civil war in Nigeria since Tinubu won with his Muslim-Muslim ticket? Have also heard the Christians in APC complain that their second position in the party has now been taken away from them?



What makes you think there could be civil war in Ghana if someone makes the argument for a Christian candidate to lead NPP in this country of over 70% Christians. Isn’t politics a game of numbers?



Which wise man, competing in a highly-priced monkey-hunting contest, in which his opponent is using banana as his bait, would try to bait the monkeys with apple when he has banana in his pocket?



The 2024 election is very crucial and we can’t afford to play kyakya with it.



Alan Kyerematen is our ace bait!