Reject unpopular sitting MPs for the party to break the 8

Leaked research outcome paints doom in some NPP strongholds where sitting MP's popularity has waned as 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections loom. Though some twenty-two (22) incumbent MPs decided not to contest the upcoming 2024 elections, there are yet other Unpopular incumbent MPs from the ruling Party who if elected could either proceed to win in a diminishing manner which will adversely affect the Presidential votes or lose the Parliamentary election via skirt and blouse a situation delegates in such Constituencies should avoid by voting against those MPs to save the Party and improve the Party's chances of breaking the eight (8).



The following Constituencies have incumbent MPs whose popularity has gone down drastically, and if they manoeuvre their way to win Saturday 27th January primaries, then their Party will be in a dire situation. Notable among them are Offinso North with Hon Augustine Collins Ntim Fordwour who is serving his fourth term but the statistics do not support his candidature in canvasing for votes this term looking at his continuous dwindling Electoral fortunes from 2012 to 2020. Parliamentary results throughout time have egged many votes in favour of the opposition, and this below confirms it, Ntim Augustine Collins 2012

17,024-50.36%

Samuel Kojo Appiah Kubi NDC

16,417-48.56%

2016

18028-53.15%

Samuel Kojo Appiah Kubi 15,734-46.39%

2020

18,614-48.67%

Acheampong Ceasar Ofosu 17,273-45.16%

From the stated statistics supra, any scientific party man wouldn't risk giving Offinso North to Hon Augustine Collins Ntim at this crunch hour. So delegates are advised to vote against Hon Augustine Collins Ntim for the Parliamentary seat for NPP.

Another Constituency is Asante Akyem Central, where the incumbent MP Hon Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, whose last two elections result depicts a very dangerous trend that needs to be halted

2016

27,557-75.90%

2022

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi

22,681-52%



The above-mentioned trends show that if nothing is done to halt the rapid downward trend, then something untoward will happen to the NPP in our quest to canvass for more votes for breaking the (8). Delegates in this must reject the incumbent MP for more presidential votes in the coming general elections

There are a lot of the constituencies below Ashanti Region

Odotobire

Ahafo Ano North

Asante Akyem south



Eastern Region



Abuakwa North

The incumbent MP is Hon Gifty Twum Ampofo, who took over from late Boakye Danquah Adu. Below is her diminishing electoral fortunes

2012

Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu NPP 18,812-60.45%

Victor Smith NDC 39.55% 12,309 -

2016

Hon Gifty Ampofo NPP Twum 17,838-59.23%

Victor Smith NDC 11,754-39.03%

2020

Gifty Twum Ampofo NPP 17,653-53.17%

Charles Yeboah Darko NDC 15,551-46.83%

The above downward electoral trend is very alarming, and delegates in this Constituency must reject for the Party to rejuvenate

New Abirem

Fanteakwa North

Fanteakwa South

Upper West Akim



Bono Region

Brekum West



Western

Western Region has a unique development in the following constituencies where incumbent MP may lose if elected as PCs

Eg

Shama

Incumbent MP, the first time, has lost credibility as a result of unacceptable social behaviors, which, if he is elected, may spell doom for the ruling NPP Party in this coming general elections

Kwesimintsim

Hon Dr Prince Amidu Armah, if elected by the delegates, may cause a serious electoral setback in NPP at Kwesimintsim in the upcoming general elections due to his inability to forge unity in the party. A development that could give an upper hand to NDC's law Fiifi Buckman



Central Region

Agona West



GT Accra region



Dome Kwabenye

Weija Gbawe



There are several constituencies that delegates should look at the voting trends and change the incumbent MPs to maximize votes to break the 8



In conclusion, the report highlighted several other elections-related issues and outlined the recommended ways to either curb or restrict it.