Opinions of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Columnist: Agbodzi-Sewornu Fafafe

Real world order towards raiding off Coronavirus in the world

File photo : Coronavirus

I greet you all in the name of Our Supreme Creator, The Divinities and the worthy Ancestors of our land.



I salute you all and in fervent prayer for you and your team to survive this Coronavirus created to wipe out the black race for greed. It will pass away easily, together with its agents and originators.



I send out this candid and salient press release as a directive from The Creator bearing in mind that; it might fall into some hands that are already agents: they will suppress the news and make it unreachable to the masses by refusing to publish it.



I would like to assure the populace that, CPOVID-19 is within our reach. Confidently, it won’t harm anyone that truly believes in the Supreme Creator.



I am aware that; over 80% of the populace has sold their souls knowingly and unknowingly to the devil for the love of money but the good news is that; there is a way out and it’s available for those ready to repent.



First of all there are few individual "giants" controlling our minds who are grand agents of COVID- or overly 666. These include even former and current presidents, politicians, bishops (church or religious leaders), business people, musicians and traditional leaders. I will not hesitate to mention their names at the right time. They know themselves and should repent else brimstone will fall on them.



Our leaders have soiled their hands which have led us into this situation but we still need to stand behind them to rescue these cankerworms for the sake of the land and future generations yet unborn.



COVID-is also a stage of a master plan cunningly crafted through the Group of Eight (G8) countries and Bretton Woods institutions to wipe out the black race, the will of God so as to implant and enstool evil spirit and evil generations.



The Creator will unfold very simple steps soon to you all in stages. And I know by his grace and mercy, the globe will be free again.

The world must exist and survive by the orders of the supreme creator not by the manipulations of any evil cults borne out of evil institutions with witchcraft as the resident power.



If the spirit world is quiet and the world is being led by evil, it does not mean that evil will triumph over good; not at all, it’s just for a period. We expected the depressed, gullible, weak and the vulnerable to act and counter it but instead they clothe themselves with fear and grumble in fear.



We shall soon collapse the evil structures designed over 2,020 years ago to overshadow the will of the Creator; for the Creator in his calm, does not just interrupt when evils are being hatched and implemented beautifully since they work in progress. For, in his right time he rights everything and restores order using super-micro seconds to overturn it all.



We have our sacred approaches as Africans to avoid, abate and control whatever calamity befalls us. We have the antidotes to end this COVID-19 farce abruptly and putting the masterminds to shame.



As we see, do we have leaders in Africa serving Africans or a bunch of selfish fools being controlled by the white masters?



Let’s make this clear from today onwards to all and sundry that; politicians are not the owners of these lands called Ghana and Africa. The land is held in trust by traditional authorities for the Owner with specific instructions (Customs), politicians are just administrators or Directors that are at a given time accountable to the natives.



By this release, we instruct our so called leaders or politicians in bed with and are agents of this devilish COVID-19 grand plan to change their minds, confess and return the freebies received so far to those blood suckers.



They have been responsible for creating pandemics, epidemics, conflicts, deaths, confusions and indoctrinations or dogmas all to portray the world ungodly and artificial so as to make the WILL of God unpopular.



Those our leaders that think of the next 30 seconds in their decision making thereby falling prey to every glittering, placing immediate/future generations in danger must melt their selfish desires and stand aside the events that will unfold in putting the world back to the design The Creator deemed it.



Those political Chiefs/imposters who have monetized sacred traditions must relinquish their fake stools and give way to the rightful heirs before it’s too late.



We are aware of:



1.fake technologies



2.fake plants/herbs



3.fake or evil spirits



4.fake humans created from genes



5.fake doctrines forced down our throats to instill perpetual fear



6.fake environments created to desecrate the atmosphere



A lot of people knowingly and unknowingly use or belong to groups/sects that are occultist and are tools and agents of COVID-19. No COVID-19will survive in Africa. The creators of this so called virus must succumb and withdraw their plans and intents before it is too late.



The Creator of the universe will strike soon through the divinities and our gallant ancestry.



All multinational firms in Ghana acting as agents and suppressing the indigenes must change their mindsets or cease operating with alacrity.

Government agencies/corporations mal-performing must go back to their mandates and be effective devoid of corruption/bribes.