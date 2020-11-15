Opinions of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Columnist: Addai Charles

Re-introduce the death penalty Mr. next President

Death penalty for criminals. File photo

Most Ghanaians are dispirited by the current level of security in the country. The rising crime rate has traumatized everyone, including the parliamentarians.



No one knows who the next person to be murdered or robbed is.



Since the judgement of hardened criminals is always adjourned to a time in exponential infinity, with political hands and corrupt judiciary, the criminals are emboldened to treat fellow human beings as animals.



We Ghanaians are fed up with insecurity in the country and want our leaders to take proactive action to deal with the menace of armed-robbery and sponsored murder.



I shed tears when one skinny Daniel Asiedu admitted to killing J.B. Danquah Adu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Abuakwa-North Constituency.



I shed tears when an unknown assailant shot and killed an undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale. As if that was the end. Recently, another Member of Parliament for the ruling NPP, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead by some unknown gunmen.



If the people in the position of power are dying that way, we the common people are too much afraid.



Now, Mr. President and Mr. Next president, you are begging the common people for our votes. How sure you are that all the voters shall be safe and be living by December 7th?



The only solution to implementing capital punishment that will deter criminals is to detach politics from it and allow the judiciary to carry their duties without requiring the president to sign any court-ordered execution of criminals.



We should learn from Pakistan and India. Their judiciaries are so powerful and independent of the executive arm of government.

