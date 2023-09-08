Re: Your Akufo-Addo packing judges to the bench comment threat to Ghana's democracy, justice system - CDD chides Mahama

Opinions of Friday, 8 September 2023

Columnist: Nana Yaw Osei, Ph.D.

Hypocrisy is the scaffolding of Ghanaian society. Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party [NPP] is using CDD as a smokescreen for clandestine political gains.



Anybody who thinks Akufo-Addo has not packed the bench with his party men needs a psychiatric evaluation. We all witnessed the 2020 election petition.



The body language of Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and his panel demonstrated extreme partisanship in favor of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP. As the erstwhile Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater observed, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice, and moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue." Where was CDD when the intransigent Akufo-Addo appointed known NPP men into court and the electoral commission?



Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah's posture towards Michael Kpessa-Whyte (PhD) was very unprofessional and very prejudicial. Being a Supreme Court judge does not mean one has the liberty to deprive citizens of their constitutional rights.



In the US Supreme Court case Liteky, German American citizens were on trial in an espionage case. During the proceedings, the judge presiding over the case commented that German-Americans have hearts “reeking with disloyalty.”



This comment was found to be biased and reflective of a trial judge displaying partiality. During the 2020 election petition, Justice Anin Yeboah was very hostile and arrogant towards Kpessa-Whyte when he unprofessionally intimated that the NDC witness could not lecture them. Judiciary in Ghana is not above reproach. The senseless backlash to John Mahama must stop. The actions of Akufo-Addo are pernicious to democracy, judicial independence, and the rule of law.



Where was CDD when Akufo-Addo appointed Justice Yao Gaewu once captured in 2016 posters as a contestant for the Ho Central constituency under the ticket of NPP as a Supreme Court Judge? Without recourse to the independence of the judiciary, Akufo-Addo appointed Lawyer Solomon Oppong Twumasi- erstwhile the NPP constituency Chairman for Dormaa East, and two times failed parliamentary candidate of NPP as a high court judge. Akofu-Addo went beyond Ghana's Judiciary and packed the electoral commission with NPP stalwarts and aficionados. Akufo-Addo's actions are a rebuke to democracy.



Leave my candidate John Dramani Mahama (JDM) alone! JDM spoke nothing short of truth. "No legacy is so rich as honesty." Williams Shakespeare. Shame on you CDD! CDD's partisan posture is beyond horrific!