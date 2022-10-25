Re: NAGRAT demands withdrawal of new GES Director-General

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Maundy

Open letter to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to decline the unfounded demand of NAGRAT executives.



I, Maxwell Maundy – Author/Writer/Columnist – and a group of concerned Ghanaians: Concerned Citizens Against Discrimination (C-CAD) wish to register our displeasure with some Executives of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) who are against the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES).



We have heard and read with surprise and shock, statements calling on President Akufo-Addo to withdraw his appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the acting Director General of the GES.



NAGRAT claims that "Dr. Nkansah is not a professional teacher and does not qualify to occupy the position."



NAGRAT further stated:

“We are not happy with the appointment because the gentleman who has been appointed is not a teacher. He has no teaching certificate. He is a banking officer. He has not risen through the teaching ranks. We are calling on the government to quickly rescind this decision.”



Use of inappropriate words



NAGRAT President Mr. Angel Carbonu in his interview with Citi News unfortunately described the newly appointed Director General as a “goro boy.”



But for our respect and admiration for the esteemed members of NAGRAT, we would have labeled Mr. Carbonu’s statement as a joke and laughable. We would however want to believe that the views expressed by the NAGRAT President are his personal views, and do not necessarily represent the views of the entire NAGRAT members.



As a concerned group who believe that public appointment should be based purely on merit and devoid of age discrimination, we wish to state categorically that Mr. Carbonu’s reference to Dr. Eric Nkansah as “goro boy” is unsavory and unfortunate.



To refer to a PhD holder, lecturer, consultant, and an education policy and administration expert who has served as Technical Adviser to Education Ministers Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and also serving as Member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) as "goro boy" is amateurish.



Unfounded Claims by NAGRAT Executives



Firstly, Mr. Carbonu claimed that Dr. Eric Nkansah has “done some small stint of teaching” with Kumasi Technical University. Our checks indicate that Dr. Nkansah has actually been a full-time faculty member at Kumasi Technical University (KTU) since 2012 as stated on the KTU website - https://kstu.edu.gh/.



Clearly, Dr. Nkansah has gone through the educational/academic mill for the past 10 years, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer. Within the period, Dr. Nkansah also served as an adjunct lecturer for KNUST; co-founded Career Spring Institute (a leading professional training institute in Kumasi); and engaged in numerous financial and educational training, advisory and consultancy services.



Therefore, for anyone to claim that over 10 years teaching, research, and academic programme development experience at reputable tertiary institutions like KTU and KNUST is a “small stint” is absolutely unfortunate. If these experiences do not make Dr. Nkansah a “Teacher,” then we do not know what else would qualify him as a "Teacher" in the eyes of Mr. Carbonu or some NAGRAT Executives.



Secondly, Dr. Eric Nkansah worked as a banker with Barclays Bank (now ABSA) prior to joining academia in 2012. Hence, the best one can describe him is a “former banker.” To refer to him currently as “banking officer” is rather disingenuous.



We would have wished NAGRAT Executives had done thorough background checks on Dr. Nkansah prior to issuing statements. We also would have wished NAGRAT have evidence of wrongdoing against Dr. Nkansah, such as mismanagement, abuse of public office, or criminal record as grounds for opposing his appointment, rather than an unfounded claim that “he is not a teacher."



Quality Leadership is about talent and transferrable skills rather than background.



Dr. Nkansah may not be a trained Teacher or hold a Professional Teacher Certificate. But is a Ph.D. holder and a Researcher from a reputable academic institution not good enough to qualify one as a teacher? Is it a constitutional or other labour requirement for one to have a “teaching certificate” and “rise through the ranks of the GES” in order to become a Director General?



What message is NAGRAT sending out to the hardworking staff of GES who may not be trained teachers? Is NAGRAT not trying to set bad precedence with these needless and uncouth agitations? Does the role of the Director General involve going to the classroom to teach? Isn’t it about quality leadership and bringing the best out of GES staff to deliver the vision of the Government’s quality education?



Serious countries are taking education as a business where highly talented and motivated persons are appointed to head educational establishments irrespective of their age or professional background. One most renowned Vice Chancellor of the London School of Economics (LSE) is Howard Davies. He was appointed with a business background. He had no teaching or academic experience. Yet he led LSE as one of the most reputable universities in the world.



In journalism, what was not said of Komla Dumor of blessed memory, during his early days in his career, because he was not a "trained journalist?" But he went on to become one of the finest journalists to emerge from the continent.

In sports for example, Jose Mourinho never played football. However, he is one of the most successful football managers in the world.



The canker of age discrimination in Ghana



It seems to us that NAGRAT executives are suffering from the typical Ghanaian “I am older than you” syndrome where the appointment of younger persons into positions of authority is viewed with disdain or contempt, as we recently witnessed in the case of the former Commissioner of Customs and the Special Prosecutor.



We wish to express our displeasure at the canker of age discrimination in the Ghanaian labour market, especially in the public sector. There are myriads of examples where the appointments of younger persons into leadership positions in the country were met with resistance. It is high time we rise against this canker of age discrimination that is killing talents in our public service.

Good examples of appointment of young leaders into public office

Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa was appointed Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary. He performed creditably in his role. Would NAGRAT have problems if President Akufo-Addo had appointed Dr Eric Nkansah as Deputy Minister of Education?



Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor served creditably as Deputy Chief of Staff. He is now the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. It is about time we stop age discrimination in this country. The younger generation must be given a chance in the development of our nation.

Emmanuel Macron became President of France at the age of 39.



The dawn of a new Era at GES

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah has served his term as Director General of GES with enviable record. He would be remembered as one of the best. We do not know the circumstances of his exit. We have read that his contract extension was “in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission.”



NAGRAT may not be pleased with the removal or termination of Prof Opoku Amankwah's appointment. But that should not be a reason for NAGRAT executives to denigrate an ambitious and aspiring young successor with unwholesome words "goro boy?"



Reputable institutions thrive on strong structures rather than individual personalities. It is time for a new person to lead the Service. If the advisors to the President have seen some qualities in a younger person, and have recommended him for such appointment, and for which the President deems it fit, NAGRAT ought to do the needful by lending support to the appointee to lead the next face of education reform in the country.



It must be noted that whoever is brought on as Director General cannot succeed without the support and cooperation of all stakeholders. Even Jesus needed the support of his disciples to be able to fulfill his mandate on earth.



In conclusion, we call on all well-meaning citizens to support the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as he combines rich academic, teaching, and professional background with strong expertise in education administration, financial management, interpersonal relations, vision, and initiative that would enable him function effectively as Director General of GES.



We would also humbly call on His Excellency the President to uphold the appointment unless there are serious reasons to the contrary, other than those presented by NAGRAT Executives.



We are of the opinion that if a stakeholder group has concerns with a certain appointment, such concerns ought to be communicated through the rightful channels, including dialogue with the appointing authority behind closed doors, rather than engaging in media wars.



On the contrary, we urge NAGRAT and all stakeholders to critically consider how best they can help the new Director General to succeed in his role and serve the best interest of Ghana Education Service and the nation as a whole.



Finally, as a concerned group, we would urge Dr. Eric Nkansah not to be perturbed by the actions of NAGRAT executives, but remain steadfast and focused on delivering his mandate for the betterment of GES and mother Ghana. We wish him well in his new appointment and pray that the Good Lord would guide him in his role as Director General of the GES.



Maxwell Maundy

(On behalf of Concerned Citizens Against Discrimination: C-CAD)