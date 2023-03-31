Re-Introduction of Nkrumah, so-called African Personality of the Century to physically assault a prominent traditional ruler, Mansenhene Nana Kwesi Ansu in 1958

Opinions of Friday, 31 March 2023

Columnist: Kennedy Osei-Tutu

This is the first part of an article that I am presenting in 3 parts centering on re-introduction of Nkrumah, so-called African Personality of the Century as the first African leader to physically assault a prominent traditional ruler in the person of my grandpa ex-Mansenhene Nana Kwesi Ansu in 1958 and the killing of the then opposition leader, Ghana Founder J. B. Danquah in 1965. I reiterate, ruling NPP must help Ghana gain its second independence from his followers of today as they are imitating his deeds on me too, grandchild and their chosen scapegoat of Kwesi Ansu.



Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government must first free themselves from Nkrumahists control so to enable them give Ghanaians their second and real independence as the Nkrumahists believe the adage “True Power Lies Behind the Throne” as a “King Maker”. Ghana is operating a kind of owner-agency political governance system. The Nkrumahists have taken the country as a business organization with them as owners. They as owners of Ghana have made the NPP and NDC (National Democratic Congress) their agents hence deliberately making these two parties appear to have a semblance of uniformity in performance so that Nkrumah’s regime always stands out in the assessment of the people as unparalleled. Their capture of NPP through clandestine or covert tactics was climax with ardent Nkrumahists Freddie Blay becoming NPP Chairman so to create a unipolar Nkrumahists political system, a phenomenon I have already done a work on in another published article via these same media. Kindly take time to read.



It is no surprise NPP and NDC, the two leading political parties in Ghana have as their party chairmen, people from the Brong-Ahafo region. Regional areas that Nkrumah and grand cousin ex-Dormaa King Osagyefo Agyeman Badu I gave them a so-called independence from Ashanti in 1959. Maternal grandpa ex-Mansenhene and ex-Dormaa Krontihene (Second-In-Command and King Maker) Nana Kwesi Ansu had initiated that move earlier but abandoned the idea as he began to work with Ashanti King Otumfuor Nana Agyeman Prempeh II.



As conspicuously described in the heading, Nkrumah was every evil, brutish and ruthless like his followers of today as a year after declaring the so-called independence for Ghana in 1957, he went to physically assault a prominent traditional ruler in the person of my grandfather Mansenhene Nana Kwesi Ansu at his palace in Wamfie in the company of police officials and mob groups organized from Dormaa Ahenkro. It is so unfortunate that my father called GODWIN Kwame Osei-Tutu who is partly from Ashanti-Agona and Ewe and was killed in the year 2000 when I was in the first year at University of Ghana, Legon by this same Nkrumahists at tender age of 43/44 (my current age) was present in the form of a baby at the back of the mother when Nkrumah was declaring Ghana’s so-called independence at the Old Polo Ground in Accra. Nkrumah did not end his human rights abuses with my grandfather but also ensured the killing of Ghana Founder J. B. Danquah in prison.



Before I proceed further with this all important 10-Page portion of my politically progressive articles which I have divided into “3-Parts Articles” on this noble medium which I know many lazy readers will complain about and will not finish reading, I will like to notify the global public especially Ghanaians of the permanent deletion, HACKING and INACCESSIBILITY of my Facebook account with username “Kofi Ken-Nedy Osei-Tutu” initiated by Ghana’s National Security Agency or Intelligence Agency known as Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) or National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) which constitute the leadership of the terrorist Nkrumahists fraternity because I am their chosen for scapegoatism on their war with my maternal grandfather Kwesi Ansu as well as the fall out of this as I am seen now also as the ONLY TRUE VOICE of the Danquah-Busia fraternity.



The BNI or NIB claim Facebook is Ghana’s national notice board so they cannot allow me to use it to pursue my political goals against the Nkrumahist fraternity. Well, I am used to this war tactic for 12 years now as they always hire Facebook agents in Ghana who includes some classmates of mine back in Staff Village Primary and Junior High School (JHS) at University of Ghana, Legon who studied computer science at University of Ghana, Legon when we were at the University together (in the usual tactic of using my own family and friends to harm me so as to fulfill their overall strategy of “AVOIDING DETECTION BY THE GHANAIAN PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY”) to always disable my account to stop me from using it to do my political activism against Nkrumah followers. But thank GOD so far they have never being able to succeed in hiring noble class and school mates of my globally renowned and Africa’s best Senior High School of Presec-Legon a.k.a. Presby Boy’s High School (a member of the Danquah-Busia fraternity) at University of Ghana, Legon. Anytime they disable my account, I always create a new one.



However, I will not create another one for this particular one which I just created in December 2021 when I returned from political exile in all ECOWAS countries except Niger, Cape Verde and Equatorial Guinea. I will leave it like that for the people to read in between the lines as they are exposing themselves. I have done more work on this BNI or NIB in the other 2 parts of this article so try and read all the 3 parts of this insightful article. Do not miss any bit of it!



It is by this same war tactic that the BNI led Nkrumahist terrorist fraternity hired Akwesi Osei-Nti with name variations such as Akwesi Osei or Akwesi Nti or Akwesi Nti-Osei a Journalist staff of Tiger Eye of Kweku Baako and Anas Aremeyaw Anas (hard core members of the Nkrumahist fraternity) to become my classmate at Webster University in Leiden, Netherlands so as to enable him fabricate a journalistic lie against me from a credible journalistic source.



He hails from Bekwa in Ashanti region and attended the secondary school established by Nkrumah called Ghana National College in Cape Coast. He after his work on me was rewarded by the BNI to enroll in University of Amsterdam and later at Linnaeus University in Sweden where he did his PhD in migration studies. He is currently Adjunct Lecturer at that Linnaeus University and employed also as Ghana’s spy in Europe. He got married to a Czech lady and has children with her. He used to be the Personal Assistant of Dr. Joyce Aryee who was former minister under former President Rawlings’ Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) military regime that went after my grandfather and his Mansen people.



Their purpose of making a journalistic report about me that I am gay is to incite the Police and my powerful family of prominent traditional rulers to wage a war on me as they will believe the source as very credible and they achieved that perfectly. The HIV/AIDs allegation which they use through the girlfriend they arranged for me who is called Priscilla Kingsley, the niece of Kweku Baako’s wife was targeted at both Western powers who they claim support my presidential bid as well as my powerful family of prominent chiefs to join them torture, dehumanize and threaten me. Their ultimate aim is to adopt methods that will make me suffer excruciating pain in life over a long period eventually killing me in what they call “Soft Killing Program” or “Slow but Sure Killing”. What an egocentric group of human species! This said, let me proceed with the substantive issue of my writing.



My maternal grandpa ex-Mansenhene Nana Kwesi Ansu is technically the founder of United Party (UP) as Prof Nketia in a Ghana Television (GTV) documentary somewhere in 1994 as he marks his birthday confirmed since he was a member. He explained that there was actually no registered party in Ghana at that time call UP rather an amalgamation of parties under the brain child of my grandfather. I watch that program when I was in JHS back at Staff Village School of University of Ghana. Still in JHS, I also later watch another program known as Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV by Paul Adom Ochere who also attended my alma mater of Presec-Legon also confirmed it. My grandfather’s issues with Nkrumah are in two folds. Firstly or primarily was a personal war hence Nkrumah biological family getting involved with me personally.



A family of people that are pagans and atheist like their man Nkrumah himself who worshipped and went for powers from a god call “Kankan Nyame”. Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of Nkrumah and former Member of Parliament and Chairman of Convention People’s Party (CPP) went gangstalking me in a car around Asylum Down where I used to work for SOS Children’s Villages Ghana, an organization whose board is directed by Dr. Mrs. Nkrumah, wife of Nkrumah’s first son call Dr. Francis Nkrumah. This Dr. Mrs. Nkrumah is also the Vice President of SOS Kinderdorf International headquartered at Austria. In addition, another child of Nkrumah call Sekou Nkrumah also gangstalk me around Airport Residential Area. All these gangstalking work on me by Nkrumah’s biological family was done under a conducive environment created by Ghana’s National Security Operatives.



Further, my grandfather’s second issue with Nkrumah was political. Another person actually persuaded him into joining a newly formed party after being the FIRST person to break away from Nkrumah’s party of CPP. That person is Baffuor Osei-Akoto who founded the party known as National Liberation Movement (NLM) at Ashanti King’s palace in Kumasi. NLM is one of the two mother parties of the current ruling NPP government in Ghana. The other being J.B. Danquah’s United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) which gave Nkrumah his first job after graduation. Baffuour Osei-Akoto who is the father of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Ghana’s current Minister of Agriculture and who intends to be President of Ghana of which I support, persuaded my grandfather to join his party and operate his “Matemeho” (I have broken away) campaign against Nkrumah within such political organization and my grandfather gladly did. Ghana Founder J. B. Danquah and Prime Minister Busia where all made to join later. NLM became Ghana’s leading opposition party during Nkrumah’s CPP regime.



As Nkrumah tried to destroy the party after Ghana gained its so-called independence in 1957 with passage of the “Avoidance of Discrimination Act”, my grandfather introduced the idea for the formation of the United Party with amalgamation of other parties notable Northern People’s Party (NPP) formed by two traditional rulers namely Dombo and Bawumia the father of Ghana’s current Vice President who also intends to be President of Ghana and again I support him as well.