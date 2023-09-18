Re: Atheism and improbability of Jannah Part 1 of 4

Opinions of Monday, 18 September 2023

Columnist: Musah Ibrahim

It is cumbrous and mind-boggling to discuss religious matters with people who do not believe in the existence of God, let alone religion.



The dichotomy between religious and irreligious matters is very great.



But even though this situation is worrisome, it is also beneficial to some of us, because when we reply to the critics, it reinforces our faith in God and it helps other people to know who God is and how to believe in Him.



We all know that it will be a delusive expectation for anyone to think that we must all have the same understanding of every issue.



Normally, when we discuss issues with people who claim to have divine revelations like the Qur'an and the Bible, it helps to make the discussion more insightful. It allows for the discussants to have a serene debate by referencing their various scriptures to understand the issues comprehensively.



For instance, some false impressions have been created about Islam and Jesus Christ (but) by an atheist. I am going to use Qur'anic and Biblical references to rectify those anomalies. Without these books, it would have been impossible for me to attempt to do so.



It is problematic to debate people who only formulate their ideas to make their points.



Atheists do not possess any divine scriptures, but adherents of the Abrahamic religions do have. Atheists often conjure irrational notions and attack various religions and religious believers.



I read an article by one Leo Igwe, a columnist, which appeared in the GhanaWeb on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with the above headline. The content of the article brushed off the Islamic doctrines of the hereafter and paradise.



I am therefore preparing this rejoinder in that respect.



Leo Igwe, who claimed to be an African humanist/atheist, 'insulted' every religion, especially Islam and Christianity.



As I was pondering over a suitable reply to some of the baseless accusations he leveled against Muslims, I came across other articles he had published earlier with similar sentiments castigating Islam.



I do not want to be swayed by my opinionated ideas (like he did) in responding to some of his irritating innuendos about Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ (peace be unto them). I, therefore, deem it necessary to be guided by the Qur'an in my journey to address the distortion of the facts he made about Islam.



The Qur'anic verse thus reads, "Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction and argue with them in the best way. Indeed, your Lord is most knowing of who has strayed from His way, and He is most knowing of who is [rightly] guided. (Sura An-Nahl, 16:125).



Now, it would be more prudent if I presented the following excerpts from Leo Igwe's article first before I comment on them accordingly.



"Islam teaches that paradise, Jannah, is an abode of pleasure and enjoyment for the righteous in the afterlife".



"Muslims should confront their inner doubts, and struggle with the improbability of the Islamic paradise. Yes, this world could be Jannah".



"There is no evidence of the Islamic garden in the hereafter. This world is all that we have. This life is all that we have. There is no afterlife as Muslims believe. There is no other world as Muslims imagine. This world is Jannah".



Leo Igwe did not do justice to Islam in all the articles he published.



Let me draw an analogy between the paradise (Jannah) in the hereafter which Islam propagates and the Jannah which Atheists perceive to be this world.



An armed robber raided a house and stole some money. He raped his victim in the process. He enjoyed his booty for the rest of his life. And without being caught and punished, he finally died.



His victim suffered psychic trauma. She became poor and miserable until she died. As a result of the horrific incident.



According to our Islamic belief, there is life after death after which there is going to be the resurrection where everybody will be judged.



Those who perform righteous deeds shall be recompensed to enter paradise, Jannah, (see Sura Al-Baqarah, 2:82. "But they who believe and do righteous deeds - those are the companions of Paradise").



while evildoers shall be sent to hell, Jahannam, (see Qur'an, Sura Al-Anfal, 8:37. "[it is] so that Allah may distinguish the wicked from the good and place the wicked some of them upon others and heap them all together and put them into hell").



This is a just measure instituted by God, and we Muslims believe in His divine wisdom. Whether evil-doers escape being punished in this world, they will still be punished in the hereafter. God says in the Qur'an, "And whether [or not] We take you away [in death], We will take retribution upon them". (Sura Az-Zukhruf, 43:41).



Also, the divine decree is to deter anyone from perpetrating any crime and to think that they can get away with it forever. A person may be tempted to commit any offence. When they fear God and refrain from the act, it helps them and society.



The Qur'an endorses the above explanations and Allah says, "Look how they strike for you comparisons; but they have strayed, so they cannot [find] a way". (Sura, Al-Isra, 17:48).



On the other hand, the paradise atheists preach allows wicked people to enjoy it in this world at the expense of the people they have cheated while their victims suffer. This philosophy denies justice for the oppressed and it undermines peace and harmony within the society. God does not tolerate this unjust habit and He, therefore, asked the questions below.



"Or should We treat those who believe and do righteous deeds like corrupt people in the land? Or should We treat those who fear Allah like the wicked?



God then says, "And We place the scales of justice for the Day of Resurrection, so no soul will be treated unjustly at all". (Sura Al-Anbiya, 21:47).



Is the atheists' paradise, not a fallacy?



If humanists say they are devoted to human welfare and they cannot remedy the plight of the oppressed, is their goal not a defeatist one?



If people can commit crimes and escape arrest, knowing very well that there will never be any punishment for them after they die, will this concept not destroy the nation?



The discussion continues in the next part.