Re: Adutwum hitlist pops up – Day break gutter journalism

Opinions of Monday, 7 November 2022

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

It is somewhat befuddling that the Ghana Journalist’s Association, which prides itself on a rejuvenated set of executives that continues to call for the protection of journalists and their rights cannot control the libido of some verbal rapists who make it a mission in life to churn out lies, half-baked truths, and awful propaganda from the gutters of filthy journalism.



Unwarranted attacks on officials who are doing a yeoman’s job trying to maintain their tight control on a system that was ravaged by hungry buffoons and stomach journalists cannot be regarded as journalism. Such people exist as parasites that have no chemistry to be described as symbiotic.



Those in whose interest it is to run the education minister down, Dr. Adutwum, must be feeling the pinch of his excellent job maintaining sanity in the education sector where filthy professors, loudmouth educationists, and unpatriotic freaks seek to leech on the resources of the innocent Ghanaian student, who struggles to get an education that could heartlessly be wrenched from them by discombobulated brutes!



The sacked Director of the Ghana Education Service, Prof Akwasi Opoku-Amankwa, despite his NDC political colours was kept at his job because governance must be a blend of different points of view. However, when extremism set in and Prof Opoku Amakwa pressed the self-destruct button, he had to be removed to avoid an explosion that would have splattered his filth all over the place.



Regarding the supposed hitlist in which Dr. Richard Boadu of GETfund was a target of an imaginary cleanup exercise, nothing could be as shambolic as the argument forwarded. Why would Dr. Richard Boadu be on a non-existing hitlist? Has he done anything to warrant a disgraceful sacking like his peers?



Has he involved himself in any shady deal the details of which were being compiled into a compendium of evidence to warrant his removal and referral to the special prosecutor? In fact, the SP should be brought in on the disgraced GES DG for keeping many STEM schools without enrollment. GETfund should equally be put under the magnifying glass to unearth any possible coverups if there are!



No institution should be let off the hook. The foolishness that some DGs, MDs, and CEOs are engaged in is a sure vomit inducer.



Dr Adutwum, Minister for Education has no time to engage in pettiness when the mission of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in providing education to every Ghanaian child is still being implemented.



No matter the challenges, it is a matter of national duty and patriotism to cast away partisan masks and board the bandwagon of national development that history may be kind to us.



If Dr. Richard Boadu must go, then he must go. Whoever said that the seats of government institutions are the sole preserve of those that sit their butts comfortably in them?



Some of the DGs, CEOs, and MDs are the bane of my NPP government. Those that are not performing are an embarrassment and they must be sacked. I know the trajectory that some filthy comments will be directed on, but, then again, the Minister is resolute and unperturbed.



I hope he remains steadfast because we cannot afford to nitpick the gutter journalists of “DAY BREAK” tabloid paper!