Ramadan fasting and health benefits

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Columnist: Saifullah

Numerous studies have discovered that fasting can help you live longer, control your weight, improve your mood and concentration, increase your energy level, and improve the quality of your sleep. Among the numerous benefits of Ramadan fasting, we have included a few below.



Reduces hypertension



A new study published in The American Journal of Medicine shows that short-term intermittent fasting can help reduce hypertension or high blood pressure. This study contributes to a growing body of research showing that intermittent fasting can help improve heart health and reduce the risk for hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.



Increases brain function



Fasting has also been shown to have numerous brain benefits, such as higher levels of nerve growth factor (NGF). This protein helps regulate neurons’ growth, maintenance, proliferation, and survival. NGF is essential for neurons’ growth and normal function in both the peripheral and central nervous systems. Fasting also increases the expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the survival of existing brain cells and encourages the growth of new ones. Low levels of BDNF have been attributed to an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease.



Improves body composition



Fasting has been known to improve body composition. This means it can reduce the percentage of body fat a person has while increasing their muscle mass and overall health.



Fasting reduces cancer risk



It’s true! Fasting can help you reduce your risk of cancer. But how? Cancer cells cannot process ketones produced by the liver from fat and fatty acids when in a fasted state. Simply put, fasting helps starve cancer cells and makes them more susceptible to the body’s immune system.



Stimulates autophagy



Fasting stimulates autophagy, which is the process by which cells and tissues recycle damaged components. It’s what allows your cells to renew themselves and survive without starving. Autophagy promotes longevity and helps prevent conditions associated with aging, including cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.



Lowers inflammation



Fasting lowers inflammation, which is a significant cause of aging. This is because fasting triggers changes in your gut microbiota. After fasting, the gut microbiome becomes richer in bacteria with anti-inflammatory properties.



In brief, fasting during Ramadan is highly recommended as it helps with many health-related issues and gives numerous people great positive benefits.