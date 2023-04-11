RE: Sinking image of Ghana Police Service

Opinions of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Columnist: Wisdom Aveh

As a seasoned security and crime prevention expert with more than 20 years of experience, I am well-equipped to offer my perspective on the ongoing discourse surrounding the Ghana police service, particularly in response to the recent exchange between Dr. Amakye Boateng and Adam Bonaa.



With regards to your article dated April 8, 2023, which discusses Adam Bonaa's criticism of Dr. Boateng's purportedly 'unscientific' claims regarding the image of the police under Dampare, I would like to share my professional insights and explain why I believe Mr. Bonaa's argument and criticism of Dr. Boateng lacks foundation and coherence.



The image of the Ghana police has been a topic of discussion for years, with many people expressing their concerns about the force's performance and reputation. While there are undoubtedly some hardworking and dedicated police officers in Ghana, there have been many incidents that have tarnished the image of the entire police force. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why the image of Ghana police is sinking and what can be done to address these issues.



One of the primary reasons why the image of Ghana police is sinking is due to corruption within the force. Many police officers have been accused of accepting bribes, engaging in illegal activities, and abusing their power. These corrupt officers not only undermine the trust between the police and the public, but they also hinder the police's ability to effectively carry out their duties.



When people see police officers engaging in corruption, it creates a sense of distrust and lack of confidence in the entire police force.



Another issue that has contributed to the sinking image of Ghana police is the perception of excessive use of force. There have been numerous incidents where police officers have used excessive force to quell protests or subdue individuals. These incidents have resulted in injuries and even deaths, leading to public outrage and calls for reform. The excessive use of force by police officers also undermines the legitimacy of the force, and it creates a sense of fear among the public, making it more difficult for the police to carry out their duties.



The lack of resources and training is another reason why the image of Ghana police is sinking. Many police officers in Ghana lack the necessary resources to effectively carry out their duties. This includes basic equipment like uniforms, vehicles, and communication tools. Without these resources, police officers are often unable to respond effectively to emergencies or carry out investigations.



Additionally, many police officers have not received adequate training, which can lead to mistakes and errors in judgment. This lack of training can also lead to a lack of professionalism and competence, which further erodes the public's trust in the police.



Finally, there is a lack of accountability within the police force. Many police officers who engage in corrupt or illegal activities are rarely held accountable for their actions. This lack of accountability sends a message that the police are above the law and can act with impunity. This further undermines the public's trust in the police and creates a sense of impunity among police officers who engage in illegal or unethical behaviours.



In his rush to discredit Dr. Boateng's argument, Adam Bonaa failed to provide any scientific evidence in support of his own position on crime reduction, instead relying solely on the concept of 'police visibility'. It is important to note, however, that simply increasing police presence without considering the specific needs of each community may not have the desired effect or impact.



Moreover, it is worth reminding Mr. Bonaa that Dr. Boateng's argument was centred on the intangible and difficult-to-repair concept of a 'sinking image' or reputation.



In conclusion, the image of Ghana police is sinking due to a combination of factors, including corruption, excessive use of force, lack of resources and training, and lack of accountability. Addressing these issues will require a concerted effort from both the police force and the government.



This may include increased resources and training for police officers, reforming police procedures and accountability systems, and strengthening oversight and transparency measures.



Only by addressing these issues can the Ghana police restore the trust and confidence of the public, and effectively carry out their vital role in maintaining law and order in the country.