RE: Nzema culture frowns on homosexuality, Prof. Gadzekpo goofed and she must apologise

Opinions of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Columnist: Patrick Ekye Kwesie

In life, a man should be able to take a stance on issues affecting morality and how that can degenerate the morals of a society.



We the youth of Nzema don't see LGBT people and their behaviour as anything moral that should be encouraged or endorsed with recognition in a society such as ours.



We woke up to a news making rounds in the media suggesting certain irresponsible comments by one Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo. The said utterances we understand were made in an attempt to malign the good people of Nzema. Nzema has an enviable culture and thus frowns on any form of illicit act.



For your information, Nzema has no cultural practices that tolerate homosexuality. It's a palpable lie from a Prof. of your calibre. We are very peeved and angry about these retrogressive statements.



Your strong words convinced you so much that you thought what you were saying was in the right direction. In Nzema, homosexuality and its associates are all seen as evil and something we must not condone.



What Prof. Gadzekpo needs to know is that the youth of Nzema are very much enlightened in the sense that corrupt communication can never serve as a PR gimmick to win our hearts. We reject your assertion on JoyNews File on the 2nd of March 2024 and be aware that Nzema knows the culture that accepts portions of homosexuality. Never have we heard this as born and bred Nzemas.



Our clarion call is for Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo to apologize to the good people of Nzema, Our Chief, and everyone in Ghana for putting out such lies. This is an insult and we will legitimately resist any attempt to put Nzema's name in the mud. Nzema has always denounced homosexuality. It's against our norms and our gods are deeply against it.



We can not trade our clean and dynamic culture, and norms for something alien to us. Traditional religion is one the religions that deeply frowns on such dirty acts so we are somehow dumbfounded about the fact being put out there. You have been a role model to most of us, from reading your history books to taking a cue from your communication prowess but this state has given us divided attention.



We are opening the floodgate if we allow such utterances from people like Prof. Gadzekpo. We need human capital development not promotion of something that is alien to us and will destroy our very existence. In Nzema, it's about man and woman. Nothing else.



We the youth of Western Nzema Youth League are calling on all stakeholders in Nzema to raise their voices to save our culture and hard-won reputation. Ghana and Nzema shall prosper.



To us, we prefer an unqualified apology from you because Kwame Nkrumah's Nzema has no trace of a culture that accepts homosexuality. To dare you, can you pinpoint one Nzema who is openly gay, In this age of information, ignorance can never be underestimated. Let's share the right information for our kids to follow suit.



We have all grown up with defined values that do not include this kind of behavior and Ghana as a country will never accept it not to talk of Nzema people.



The proponents of this law have done well and they should be recognized for their hard work. The good values of our country regarding family and sexuality should be protected, guarded, and defended at all costs.



We are not the same people everywhere. Whites are different from blacks in so many ways and our lifestyles in many ways also differ.



The human mind is the best of all of God's creation. The ideas and the different ways to develop this country abound. We need to move away from the usual way of doing things. Necessity is the mother of all inventions. Let's be guided by it. There are so many ways of killing a cat. North Korea is thriving despite thousands of sanctions.



Russia is booming in its economy despite numerous sanctions. We should not be afraid to do the right thing. Ghana will prevail and come out better. Our minds are fertile enough to generate ideas to develop Ghana beyond imagination. We can develop through different ways and Ghana will prosper with or without their help. Ghana has enough capable hands to develop this country and we are coming.



