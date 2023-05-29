Public walkways must always be kept free

Opinions of Monday, 29 May 2023

Columnist: William K. Asiedu

Characteristic of people in authority in Ghana, exercises to decongest the public space, particularly the walkways are short-lived.



The pavements in our towns and cities continue to be occupied by traders and other unauthorised users, to the extent that pedestrians are forced to risk their lives by using the dangerous streets.



The attention of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the Motor Traffic and Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), have been drawn to the unacceptable situation on several occasions but in manifestation of the disdain for the safety of the pedestrians by the state agencies charged with responsibility for maintaining pedestrian safety, the illegal occupation of the public walkways continue unabated.



Apart from the local Assemblies under the supervision of the Greater Accra Regional Administration, whose initiative to introduce sanity in the central business centres fizzled out because of the interference of naive political players, the fifteen regions have not embarked on any such exercise in ages.



I cringe anytime I approach the Opeikuma junction because the pavements having been taken over by traders, commercial motorbike operators, food vendors, kiosks and an on- street mechanical workshop, pedestrians are forced to negotiate between parked taxis on both sides of the Opeikuma Road.



My personnel appeal to the then Head of the local MTTD to maintain discipline at the Opeikuma junction, was politely ignored.



Until public safety is taken seriously and the management and personnel of the 261 MMDAs and the MTTD all over the country are made to recognise that every life matters, there would be continuous increases in the casualty levels of pedestrians needlessly killed because they were compelled to be on the streets instead of safely using the pavements.



Political appointment holders, personnel of the MTTD and officials of the MMDAs should have some humanity and sense of responsibility.