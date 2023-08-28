Public Health for Inclusiveness: The linchpin of the 2030 UHC target

Opinions of Monday, 28 August 2023

Columnist: Agulu Gilbert Gangtaba

Access to healthcare is a universal human right, and inclusiveness promotes equity in healthcare systems. Public health plays a crucial role in achieving this goal by ensuring that everyone has access to essential services, regardless of their ethnicity, race, gender, or social status.



Most significantly, inclusiveness is a major mainstay if the much-awaited Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal is to be attained. The main aim of UHC is to leave no one behind in terms of access to quality health services in addition to ensuring financial risk protection.



This synopsis brings to bear the concept of public health for inclusiveness and the modalities to prevent healthcare inequities.



Public health encompasses a broad range of activities, including health education, disease surveillance, vaccination, and environmental health.



Healthcare disparities refer to differences in health outcomes among different demographic groups. These discrepancies can arise from a range of factors, including social, economic, and environmental conditions. They can also reflect structural barriers that prevent certain groups from accessing health services and receiving the care they need.



Barriers to accessing public health services include:



1) Lack of transportation and distance; impedes access to care, particularly in rural settings.



2) Language barriers are another barrier that can lead to confusion and misinterpretation of medical information, thereby making it difficult for non-native speakers to communicate with healthcare providers.



3) Cost of the services; prevents low-income individuals from seeking care, leading to unmet healthcare needs and poorer health outcomes.



4) Stigma and discrimination can prevent individuals from seeking medical care, resulting in more morbidities and mortalities among the population.



Key steps towards achieving inclusive public health:



1. Reduce health disparities by addressing structural inequities that affect marginalized communities, such as poverty, discrimination, and a lack of education.



2. Foster partnerships between community organizations, government, and healthcare providers to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need.



3. Advocate for policy changes that promote health equity and address social determinants of health.



4. Recruit diverse healthcare professionals who can translate and interpret a wide range of cultural and language ambiguities.



5. Provide remote healthcare services such as; health education and outreach programs, that promote awareness creation of healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations.



Public Health Interventions for Better Inclusiveness



Telemedicine has improved access to healthcare for people who live in remote areas or face transportation barriers.



Cultural Competence Training through educating and training healthcare providers to gain knowledge and understanding of different cultural practices among patients.



Community-Based Programmes; including developing and implementing wellness programmes, such as community gardens and exercise groups, that cater to the needs of diverse populations.



Community health workers (CHWs) services. These are lay members of the community who work for and with the community to reach underserved populations. They provide health education, outreach, and referral services.



Citizen Participation; helps community members engage in policy discussions and decision-making for public health programs. This provides input from those most affected by policies and services.



Conclusion



Public health for inclusiveness involves addressing health disparities and the barriers to accessing services that affect marginalized communities. By focusing on these issues, we can build a more equitable healthcare system that serves everyone and thereby meets the UHC target by the year 2030.



Call to Action



We must continue to advocate for policies and practices that promote health equity, reduce disparities, and break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care they expect. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life. Let`s leave no one behind.