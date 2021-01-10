Opinions of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Columnist: Charles Donkoh

Proposal from afar on reducing number of ministries

The author also wants the number of deputies reduced

The President took office on the 7th of January. As this is a continuation government, I expect that the inner circle of the President (all presidents have inner circles/kitchen cabinets) and team have already identified their preferred candidates for the various ministries and government departments.



It is not unusual for some of the minsters in the previous era to lose their jobs or be transferred to other ministries. Changing ministerial portfolios is not only good to curb temptations of complacency, corruption, and innovation fatigue; it enhances the leadership skills and abilities of appointees.



I propose that the number of ministries be reduced to 16 - don’t know the exact current number but I am confident that they are way past 16. I, believe that, the proposals will align the core activities of ministries and boost delivery; strengthen oversight of their activities, and improve their scrutiny.



Each ministry is headed by a minister but the number of deputy ministers for each ministry should depend on the governmental agenda and focus.



Below are my proposals - Ghana government ministries:



1. Defence - with one deputy



Interfaces



Interface with Interior







2. Justice - with three deputies: to focus on justice accessibility and reforms ; prosecution, regulations and compliance; and government advice and compliance



Proposed Agencies



Judicial Service



State Prosecution



Establish task force/commission to decentralise legal training. Ghana needs more lawyers. Retire the patronising quantity vs quality argument. This same old fashioned argument was invoked when medical schools were been mooted and later established in Kumasi and ,later, Tamale. The market will sieve the wheat from the chaff re.quality.



Establish a national prosecuting service. The police shouldn’t be law enforcers and prosecutors at the same time - manifest conflict of interest. This is why you need more lawyers. Democracies (and rule of law - human rights) thrive when law is accessible, clear, intelligible and administered in impartial and speedy way.



Interfaces



Interface with Education



Interface with Interior



Interface with Health and Social Welfare







3. Interior - with two deputies. One to focus on crime and policing (and Police reforms), and prisons; another on national security and immigration et al.



Propose Agencies



Task force for Police Reforms



Commission for Prison Reforms



Interfaces



Interface with Justice



Interface with Foreign Affairs



Interface with Defence



Interface with Local Government and Community Development







4. Education, Children & Youth - with three deputies: Children and School Systems; Technical and Tertiary Education; and Youth Development and Participation



Proposed Agencies



National Youth Agency



National Service Secretariat



Might need an agency specifically for children- promote children’s development, engagement and participation. There might be one already in existence, that I don’t know about



Interfaces



Interface with Health and Social Welfare



Interface with Business and Industry



Interface with Justice



Interface with Labour and Human Capital







5. Environment & Natural Resources - land; water resources; sanitation. The Ministry should focus on exploration, utilisation, exploitation, and protection of natural resources. Three deputies - lands and forests; water resources; air and sanitation



Proposed Agencies



Environmental Protection Agency



Forestry Commission



Water Resources Agency



Sanitation Agency



Land Commission/Agency



Interfaces



Interface with Business & Industry re. distribution



Interface with Energy resources



Interface with Agriculture



Interface with Health







6. Energy Resources - petroleum; gas; electricity generation. Three deputies: petroleum and gas; electricity; energy renewals and innovation



Proposed Agencies



Petroleum Development and Regulation - GNPC? & Petroleum Commission et al?



Gas - Ghana Gas



Electricity Development



Energy Renewable, Improvements and Innovation



Interfaces



Interface with Environment re. exploration and exploitation



Interface with Business & Industry re. distribution - commercial bit







7. Finance & Treasury - Economic Planning & Strategy, Procurement, and Treasury (three deputies with these aligned remits).



There are a number of already functioning agencies here



Interface with all ministries







8. Agriculture - food production and security. Three deputies: food production; food security; and fisheries



Proposed Agencies



Food Security



Food Production



Fisheries Development



Food Safety



Interfaces



Interface with Infrastructure Development and Transport re. distribution



Interface with Business and Industry re. commercialisation and distribution, and security and safety.







9. Foreign Affairs - with two deputies: one for Africa and Diaspora affairs ( given Ghana’s history and ambition)







10. Health and Social Welfare - with two deputies: health and social welfare remits



Proposed Agencies



Social Welfare Agency



Equality Opportunities Agency (interface with Justice)



Public Health Agency (promotion and prevention)



NHIS et al



Interfaces



Interface with Justice



Interface with Education, Children & Youth



Interface with Local Government and Community Development







11. Infrastructure Development - housing; works; roads et al. Three deputies - housing, public works, and transport infrastructure



Proposed Agencies



Housing Development



Roads



Aviation and Sea



Railways



Public Works (because of poor culture of maintenance of public properties and infrastructure)







Interfaces



Interface with Business and Industry



Interface with Environment and Natural Resources



Interface with Agriculture







12. Transport - road; air; sea; rail. Three deputies - roads (given poor road policy development and implementation, and regulation); railways; air and sea



Proposed Agencies



Road transport regulation & safety



Aviation and Sea regulation & safety



Railways regulations and safety



Interfaces



Interface with Infrastructure Development



Interface with Business and Industry



Interface with Environment and Natural Resources







13. Arts, Culture, Tourism, Sports - media; leisure; chieftaincy et al. Four deputies - arts, culture (include chieftaincy, media - free press & expression should be part of our culture - et al), tourism, and sports



Proposed Agencies



Arts Development & Improvement



Tourism Development & Improvement



Sports Development and Improvement Council (National Sports Council). Most of the various sporting disciplines have regulatory bodies that can report to this overarching development and improvement Council.



National Media Commission



Culture Promotion Commission



Interfaces



Interface with Education



Interface with Business and Industry re. commercialisation







14. Business & Industry - including science & technology. Three deputies - business & trade, industry, and science and technology



Proposed Agencies



Business Development and Improvement



Industry Development, Innovation and Improvement



Science, Technology & Innovation



Interfaces



Interface with Environment and Natural Resources



Interface with Energy Resources



Interface with Labour and Human Capital



Interface with Education



Interface with Agriculture



Interface with Arts and Culture et al







15. Labour & Human Capital - with two deputies - labour (engagement and regulation), and human capital



Proposed Agencies



Labour Commission et al



Human Resources/Capital Development and Improvement







Interfaces



Interface with Education



Interface with Business and Industry







16. Local Government & Community Development - with two deputies: local government, and community development



Proposed Agencies



Community Development & Improvement - coordinating body for the ultra regional and area development bodies (coastal, middle belt, northern, Zongo et al)



Local Government Development and Improvement - support, regulate and inspect district assemblies to ensure uniformity in core functions and that they effectively fulfil their functions



Local Government Funding - District Assemblies Common Fund







Office of the Presidency



Proposed Offices/Divisions



Senior Minister



National Security



Policy Development



Policy Delivery (Implementation) and Evaluation



National Development Planning Commission



Communication Directorate







Ministries that need to be abolished



Information - what is the purpose of this? Subsume under Presidency (Communication Director/Spokesperson)



Communication - subsumed under Business & Industry



Business - subsumed under Business & Industry



Sanitation - subsumed under Environment and Natural Resources



Railways - subsumed under Transport and Infrastructure subsume under Business & Industry



Aviation - subsumed under Transport and Infrastructure subsume under Business & Industry



Chieftaincy - subsumed under Arts, Culture et al



Inner Cities - subsumed under Local Government and Community Development



National Security - subsumed under Office of President



Science and Technology - subsumed under Business and Industry; and Education



Water Resources - subsumed under Environment and Natural Resources



Special Initiatives - subsumed under Local Government and Community Development; and Office of President (Policy Development)



Policy Evaluation - subsumed under Office of President (Delivery and Evaluation)



Gender & Children - subsumed under Education Children & Youth, and Health & Social Welfare







Some of the proposed agencies might already be in existence under the proposed or different names - some would need to be combined with others while others would need to have their remit expanded.







There are other, equally, important agencies under the abolished ministries that might need to be transferred to the new ones, combined with others, or scrapped.







Declaration - I don’t know all the key agencies under each of the ministries to do justice to all. Other persons are well placed to advice on this.