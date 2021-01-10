Proposal from afar on reducing number of ministries

Opinions of Sunday, 10 January 2021
Columnist: Charles Donkoh
The President took office on the 7th of January. As this is a continuation government, I expect that the inner circle of the President (all presidents have inner circles/kitchen cabinets) and team have already identified their preferred candidates for the various ministries and government departments.
It is not unusual for some of the minsters in the previous era to lose their jobs or be transferred to other ministries. Changing ministerial portfolios is not only good to curb temptations of complacency, corruption, and innovation fatigue; it enhances the leadership skills and abilities of appointees.
I propose that the number of ministries be reduced to 16 - don’t know the exact current number but I am confident that they are way past 16. I, believe that, the proposals will align the core activities of ministries and boost delivery; strengthen oversight of their activities, and improve their scrutiny.
Each ministry is headed by a minister but the number of deputy ministers for each ministry should depend on the governmental agenda and focus.
Below are my proposals - Ghana government ministries:
1. Defence - with one deputy
Interfaces
Interface with Interior
2. Justice - with three deputies: to focus on justice accessibility and reforms ; prosecution, regulations and compliance; and government advice and compliance
Proposed Agencies
Judicial Service
State Prosecution
Establish task force/commission to decentralise legal training. Ghana needs more lawyers. Retire the patronising quantity vs quality argument. This same old fashioned argument was invoked when medical schools were been mooted and later established in Kumasi and ,later, Tamale. The market will sieve the wheat from the chaff re.quality.
Establish a national prosecuting service. The police shouldn’t be law enforcers and prosecutors at the same time - manifest conflict of interest. This is why you need more lawyers. Democracies (and rule of law - human rights) thrive when law is accessible, clear, intelligible and administered in impartial and speedy way.
Interfaces
Interface with Education
Interface with Interior
Interface with Health and Social Welfare
3. Interior - with two deputies. One to focus on crime and policing (and Police reforms), and prisons; another on national security and immigration et al.
Propose Agencies
Task force for Police Reforms
Commission for Prison Reforms
Interfaces
Interface with Justice
Interface with Foreign Affairs
Interface with Defence
Interface with Local Government and Community Development
4. Education, Children & Youth - with three deputies: Children and School Systems; Technical and Tertiary Education; and Youth Development and Participation
Proposed Agencies
National Youth Agency
National Service Secretariat
Might need an agency specifically for children- promote children’s development, engagement and participation. There might be one already in existence, that I don’t know about
Interfaces
Interface with Health and Social Welfare
Interface with Business and Industry
Interface with Justice
Interface with Labour and Human Capital
5. Environment & Natural Resources - land; water resources; sanitation. The Ministry should focus on exploration, utilisation, exploitation, and protection of natural resources. Three deputies - lands and forests; water resources; air and sanitation
Proposed Agencies
Environmental Protection Agency
Forestry Commission
Water Resources Agency
Sanitation Agency
Land Commission/Agency
Interfaces
Interface with Business & Industry re. distribution
Interface with Energy resources
Interface with Agriculture
Interface with Health
6. Energy Resources - petroleum; gas; electricity generation. Three deputies: petroleum and gas; electricity; energy renewals and innovation
Proposed Agencies
Petroleum Development and Regulation - GNPC? & Petroleum Commission et al?
Gas - Ghana Gas
Electricity Development
Energy Renewable, Improvements and Innovation
Interfaces
Interface with Environment re. exploration and exploitation
Interface with Business & Industry re. distribution - commercial bit
7. Finance & Treasury - Economic Planning & Strategy, Procurement, and Treasury (three deputies with these aligned remits).
There are a number of already functioning agencies here
Interface with all ministries
8. Agriculture - food production and security. Three deputies: food production; food security; and fisheries
Proposed Agencies
Food Security
Food Production
Fisheries Development
Food Safety
Interfaces
Interface with Infrastructure Development and Transport re. distribution
Interface with Business and Industry re. commercialisation and distribution, and security and safety.
9. Foreign Affairs - with two deputies: one for Africa and Diaspora affairs ( given Ghana’s history and ambition)
10. Health and Social Welfare - with two deputies: health and social welfare remits
Proposed Agencies
Social Welfare Agency
Equality Opportunities Agency (interface with Justice)
Public Health Agency (promotion and prevention)
NHIS et al
Interfaces
Interface with Justice
Interface with Education, Children & Youth
Interface with Local Government and Community Development
11. Infrastructure Development - housing; works; roads et al. Three deputies - housing, public works, and transport infrastructure
Proposed Agencies
Housing Development
Roads
Aviation and Sea
Railways
Public Works (because of poor culture of maintenance of public properties and infrastructure)
Interfaces
Interface with Business and Industry
Interface with Environment and Natural Resources
Interface with Agriculture
12. Transport - road; air; sea; rail. Three deputies - roads (given poor road policy development and implementation, and regulation); railways; air and sea
Proposed Agencies
Road transport regulation & safety
Aviation and Sea regulation & safety
Railways regulations and safety
Interfaces
Interface with Infrastructure Development
Interface with Business and Industry
Interface with Environment and Natural Resources
13. Arts, Culture, Tourism, Sports - media; leisure; chieftaincy et al. Four deputies - arts, culture (include chieftaincy, media - free press & expression should be part of our culture - et al), tourism, and sports
Proposed Agencies
Arts Development & Improvement
Tourism Development & Improvement
Sports Development and Improvement Council (National Sports Council). Most of the various sporting disciplines have regulatory bodies that can report to this overarching development and improvement Council.
National Media Commission
Culture Promotion Commission
Interfaces
Interface with Education
Interface with Business and Industry re. commercialisation
14. Business & Industry - including science & technology. Three deputies - business & trade, industry, and science and technology
Proposed Agencies
Business Development and Improvement
Industry Development, Innovation and Improvement
Science, Technology & Innovation
Interfaces
Interface with Environment and Natural Resources
Interface with Energy Resources
Interface with Labour and Human Capital
Interface with Education
Interface with Agriculture
Interface with Arts and Culture et al
15. Labour & Human Capital - with two deputies - labour (engagement and regulation), and human capital
Proposed Agencies
Labour Commission et al
Human Resources/Capital Development and Improvement
Interfaces
Interface with Education
Interface with Business and Industry
16. Local Government & Community Development - with two deputies: local government, and community development
Proposed Agencies
Community Development & Improvement - coordinating body for the ultra regional and area development bodies (coastal, middle belt, northern, Zongo et al)
Local Government Development and Improvement - support, regulate and inspect district assemblies to ensure uniformity in core functions and that they effectively fulfil their functions
Local Government Funding - District Assemblies Common Fund
Office of the Presidency
Proposed Offices/Divisions
Senior Minister
National Security
Policy Development
Policy Delivery (Implementation) and Evaluation
National Development Planning Commission
Communication Directorate
Ministries that need to be abolished
Information - what is the purpose of this? Subsume under Presidency (Communication Director/Spokesperson)
Communication - subsumed under Business & Industry
Business - subsumed under Business & Industry
Sanitation - subsumed under Environment and Natural Resources
Railways - subsumed under Transport and Infrastructure subsume under Business & Industry
Aviation - subsumed under Transport and Infrastructure subsume under Business & Industry
Chieftaincy - subsumed under Arts, Culture et al
Inner Cities - subsumed under Local Government and Community Development
National Security - subsumed under Office of President
Science and Technology - subsumed under Business and Industry; and Education
Water Resources - subsumed under Environment and Natural Resources
Special Initiatives - subsumed under Local Government and Community Development; and Office of President (Policy Development)
Policy Evaluation - subsumed under Office of President (Delivery and Evaluation)
Gender & Children - subsumed under Education Children & Youth, and Health & Social Welfare
Some of the proposed agencies might already be in existence under the proposed or different names - some would need to be combined with others while others would need to have their remit expanded.
There are other, equally, important agencies under the abolished ministries that might need to be transferred to the new ones, combined with others, or scrapped.
Declaration - I don’t know all the key agencies under each of the ministries to do justice to all. Other persons are well placed to advice on this.