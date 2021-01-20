Opinions of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

'Prophet' Badu Kobi must keep his confusion-causing chattering beak shut

Leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

“Prophet” Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, either he is of God’s or the devil’s, had better keep his chattering mouth shut, and stay away from election prophecies. He is simply a walking confusion for all selfish and greedy reasons.



By the failures of his numerous election results prophecies coupled with his alleged womanising, established instances of evading payment of taxes on his cars, swindling his church members and planting fear in them, he could only be a prophet of the devil much as the biblical Baal prophets were. He is no way a prophet of the Almighty God, the Creator of Heaven and earth.



Which of his election prophecies has come to pass, someone must please tell me? He prophesied election win for then-presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama in both elections 2016 and 2020 but both turned out to be false.



In the event of American President Donald Trump losing the 3 November 2020 American presidential election, with the electoral college votes collated in favour of presidential-contestant Joe Biden, Emmanuel Badu Kobi still had the shameless audacity, and with the poisonous lying tongue of the serpent, stood in front of his church members to declare that surely, come 20 January 2021, the defeated President Trump will be installed the President of the United States of America for a second term.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTaQaqR79rM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YylBBw7Xlhc



How can Badu Kobi make a fool of himself like that? Why again should his congregation make big fools of themselves by clapping in agreement with Badu Kobi to his hallucinations? I cannot understand why some Ghanaians continue to trust the false prophecies coming out of the mouth of Badu Kobi, one among the many useless material-wealth-seeking so-called prophets in Ghana?



Today is Tuesday, 19 January 2021, and there is only a day to go to see if indeed Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term in office, as insanely prophesied by Badu Kobi. In less than 24 hours, Wednesday, 20 January 2021, Badu Kobi will have been exposed as the lying prophet in Ghana same s his colleague Nigel Gaisie.



From information in the public domain, Donald Trump will be organising his send-off party at the same time that President-elect Joe Biden will be in Washington DC for his investiture as the American 47th President.



As disgraced as Donald Trump, the seditionist, has become, the Pentagon has decided not to grant him the military send-off celebration normally given to outgoing American presidents. Is Badu Kobi aware of this, and if yes, how then can Donald Trump be sworn in as American president for a second term? Is Badu Kobi aware that Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time, and this time around, he risks a Senate trial?



Badu Kobi had better tell the nation that all that he claims as prophecies are rather mere predictions from his figment of imaginations same as we stake lotto numbers. Playing lottery is a matter of prediction and luck. Your numbers can drop and you win. Your numbers may not drop and you lose. Winning lottery is not by prophecy but prediction.



Shame on liar Badu Kobi and his congregations and fans who swallow his nonsensical prophecies, predictions so to speak, hook, line and sinker.