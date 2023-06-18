Prof. Frimpong Boateng is unfairly being treated as a party person; case of four legs good, two legs bad

Opinions of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

So now, Prof Frimpong Boateng, the one indicating alleged wrongs for societal Correction despite not even leaking it is yet still the one being intimidated, oppressed and cowed, and the individuals being allegedly accused are gradually becoming the celebrated heroes and rather being shielded without any proper investigation and conclusion on the matter!



Let it be on record that, Prof Frimpong Boateng did not leak the report!



I am not indicating whether the accused or the accuser are guilty or innocent, but the path by which the situation is being addressed is wrong and smacks bias and pure injustice.



Let it be known that majority of NPP members and observers are very concerned of the ongoing well orchestrated treatment of Prof. Frimpong Boateng, how the issue is being management, and are not happy about it.



Is any of them more NPP than Prof. Frimpong Boateng?



When the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen was allegedly accused of taking bribes from artisanal mine investors for their continual operations during a hoax of an exposee by Anas, he was immediately relieved of his position even without an investigation.



This is not the tradition the party signed for, this is not what Baffuor Akoto, Dombo, Antor, Victor Owusu, RR Amponsah, Danquah, Busia, Ofori Atta, Lamptey, Karbo, Adama, among others signed, sacrificed and fought for.



This is wrong in all ways and angles. This is pure injustice and patriots need to stand up against this irregularity regarding the tenets and ethics of our tradition.



This is shameful and very unfair!



Patriots should stand up and voice up and not be cowed else we risk losing the dignity and reputation of our Tradition.



If not for anything, at least everyone involved in this whole saga is an NPP member of which Prof Frimpong Boateng is even a more senior NPP Member, so if not for anything, all parties/individuals involved need to be called for investigation or amicably settled internally rather than the glaring attempts of intimidations and oppression of Prof. Frimpong Boateng!



What is happening is wrong ooo, This is wrong in entirety!



Patriots should be bold to stand up and voice up!



Hhhmm, NPP NPP NPP UP UP UP, let us stand up oo for the sake of the future of our Party and it’s Tradition because the creeping unfairness and abuse of power in this Party is getting out of hand, let us stand up ooooooo!



Hhhmm, May God be praised always