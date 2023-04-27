President Akufo-Addo and his appointees have lost all credibility to govern

Opinions of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Columnist: Yentik Gariba

This administration, led by a reckless, incompetent and corrupt-ridden Nana Akufo-Addo has lots both moral and the political credibility required of a stateman to govern a nation.



In better jurisdictions, he should have resigned honourably in order to safeguard his own image and indeed that of his party, the NPP, or more importantly, be impeached by the appropriate state organs to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation Ghana. But because of self-centredness, they have chosen to run the nation aground damn the consequences, than stepping down honorably.



It is therefore baffling to see same characters reorganising themselves with the hope of actualising what they have code named as a slogan for themselves, " *break the 8".



How do you break the 8 when you have broken Ghana and made it a nation of ridicule globally?



In fact, the euphoria surrounding their competition where everyone wants to lead the NPP suggests that Ghanaians have not been taken seriously! At least, we expected at most new faces within the party! Faces who could make Ghanaians believe they have not been part of those whose incompetence and corruption have destroyed the national economy! Otherwise, no serious man would have chosen to commit himself or herself into leading the NPP which has brought us all the economic woes we are engulfed in! No one!



Nevertheless, 2024 is a moment of hope; a moment God has granted the good people of Ghana to unite and make a political choice that will turn round the economic fortunes of the nation and to help liberate and empower Ghanaians once and for all!



The good people of Ghana are tired of opulence!



We are tired of ungratefulness! And we are tired of dishonesty and moral abuse!



Therefore, we must not be despaired by the present predicaments occasioned by Nana Akufo-Addo's administration! There is hope! There is a candle glowing in the dark! Let's make a choice now! A choice that we would not regret over again!



May God give us true and honest honorable leaders to safeguard our homeland Ghana! To say the NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo has lost it all would amount to an understatement! Any truly honest Ghanaian who would have the perchance to watch the video where president Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees have made damning statements about going to IMF, and have today, turn to go back to IMF for an economic bailout, and still think the NPP has any credibility left to rule after 2024, is not a loyal citizen.



Posterity will judge them as the worst wicked and ever dishonest leaders and a party that ever governed!



May God save our homeland Ghana!