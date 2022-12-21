President ‘Addo-Showboy’ is vindicated for his pronouncement of capability to resuscitate collapsed economy

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Fellow Ghanaians, please join the grey-haired son of Kumawu/Asiampa, Rockson Adofo, to give a virtual standing ovation to His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo aka Addo Showboy, for his farsightedness, dedication to the service of his country and humanity, dynamism and total concentration on the implementation of his innovative policies and programmes meant for the upliftment of the country and her economic emancipation.



The man Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in humorous view may be said to be magic, but not a magician. For magic is the actual source of the power hence stronger in sense than the magician.



The man is endowed with God's favour, blessings and like Rockson Adofo, overflowing with wisdom, kindness and bravery.



Did he not in one of his Corona-19 pandemic weekly nation addresses say, "we know what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life", hence pleading with Ghanaians to stay safe by following the medical advice and instructions thus, Covid-19 protocols, as they were issued?



Today, as I write, the Ghana economy that had been nosediving like a falling comet from the skies following the devastations of the 2020 Coronaviruses pandemic and the ongoing 2022 Russia-Ukraine war, honest Ghanaians can vouch for the manifestation of the firm conviction of Addo Showboy on the resuscitation of a dead or comatose economy.



The Ghana Cedi was during the past few months depreciating against the US dollar and other major foreign currencies like an avalanche on the deep slippery slopes of mountain Everest.



Practically, the Ghana economy was sick to the point of death, if not dead already. Prices of all goods and services had gone through the roof, an indication of a crisis-hit economy.



Mind you, the Ghanaian economy being in such distress was not unique to her but a worldwide phenomenon. However, most Ghanaians back home thought, and do still think that the bad state of the economy with its attendant higher inflation and continually increasing higher prices of goods and services was due to the incompetence and mismanagement of the economy by the president and his Finance Minister.



No, it wasn't! It was greatly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and partly as a result of the bold visionary policies and programmes in implementation by Addo Showboy and his NPP government.



Truly to his word or prediction, the Ghana economy has for the past few weeks seen an immense life breathed into it. It has been resuscitated; taken off her life support machine, started walking and will soon be running, if not finally flying. That is Addo Showboy for you!



Honestly, Nana Akufo-Addo has the best interest of Ghanaians and the country at heart. Nonetheless, the dirty nature of the practice of democracy in the country has been putting brakes on his forward move with the economy.



The NDC people for want of power by hook or by crook, although clueless, incompetent, dishonest and insatiably greedy as they are, were full of jubilation when the Ghana economy was suffering an unprecedented downward trend.



They saw that as a chance handed to them on a silver platter to come back to power come election 2024.



When the timely grace of God started to shine upon Addo Showboy, igniting the materialisation of his predicted know-how for bringing back a collapsed economy to life, the NDC are not very much enthused. As usual, they are teasing the president and questioning his credibility on the management of the country.



Most of them are asking, is Ghana still not in the aftermath-related devastations of Covid-19 with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing? If it was not down to pure incompetence and mismanagement on the part of the president and his ministers that saw the collapse of the Ghana economy but Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, how come those two problems are still prevailing but the Ghana economy has started seeing improvements in it, they question.



Yes, the two problems are still in existence, nevertheless, many countries are trying not to be held permanently down but started putting in place measures at the right time to mitigate their devastations on their economies. This is exactly what Addo Showboy, the similitude of biblical Joseph, Moses or David, has done.



Let all rational Ghanaians tip their hat to Addo Showboy, an "Akyemkwaa a 3nnom bremu" to wit, praise the son of the Akyem soil who drinks from river Bremu for his great job done.



Those "skin pain" NDC liars should be ready to face the truth-laden salvos to come upon them from the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.



I shall not relent in my resolute determination to inform Ghanaians of the truth and the reality of issues to contravene the lies in pursuit and dissemination by the NDC.



Shame on NDC for always seeking the downfall of President Addo Showboy and Ghana, all for their selfish and myopic quest and interest to rule the country by hook or by crook.