Preserving the soul of Aburi: A call to action for sustainable development and cultural heritage preservation

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Columnist: Ernest Essah

The Aburi mountain and its environs are facing a critical moment in their history. Rapid development is threatening to erase the rich cultural heritage of the area, as new architecture and construction projects fail to reflect the unique character of the place.



Instead, generic, cookie-cutter designs are being built, destroying the mountainous forest and disregarding the cultural significance of the area.



Illegal logging and unsustainable construction practices are also contributing to the destruction of the forest, leaving the area vulnerable to environmental disasters. The once-lush mountainsides are now barren and exposed, putting the entire ecosystem at risk.



Furthermore, the construction boom is also erasing the cultural identity of the area. The unique traditional architecture of Aburi is being replaced by generic modern structures, destroying the cultural heritage of the area. The loss of this cultural identity is a loss for the community and future generations.



It is imperative that the local government takes immediate action to regulate construction development and ensure that new projects are sustainable, culturally sensitive, and respectful of the area's unique heritage. This can be achieved through strict building codes, community-led design initiatives, and incentives for sustainable development.



By taking action now, the local government can ensure that Aburi Mountain and its environs remain a vibrant and thriving cultural and natural heritage site for generations to come.



The author is an architect and Executive Director of the Institute of Sustainable Design and Construction Management- Ghana