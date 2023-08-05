Preserving the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum: A call for responsible tourism

Opinions of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Columnist: Robert Obenyah, Accra

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum is a cherished symbol of Ghana's rich history and holds the potential to ignite a national renaissance. Recently renovated, this cultural landmark has garnered renewed attention. However, my recent visit raised concerns that demand immediate action and responsible behavior.



The park's breathtaking beauty, adorned with majestic structures and a serene ambiance, captivates every visitor. Sadly, amidst this splendor, there is a growing disregard for the established rules of conduct. Some visitors, seemingly unaware of the consequences, engage in disruptive behavior that threatens the preservation of this national treasure.



Walking on lawns, touching precious artifacts, and filming inside the museum area against regulations have become all too common. Even more worrisome is the sight of individuals carrying drinks and water into the museum, oblivious to the potential damage they could cause.



If left unchecked, these abuses could significantly shorten the facilities' lifespan and hasten their deterioration.



I took the opportunity to share my concerns with the site's staff during my visit. Their response highlighted the severity of the issue. They feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of visitors disregarding the rules, making it challenging to maintain order and protect the memorial park's sanctity.



To ensure the long-term preservation of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum, I propose two crucial actions which must be taken immediately. These are one - Setting and Enforcing Holding Limits for Museum Sections and two- Recruiting and Empowering Wardens.



Setting and Enforcing Holding Limits for Museum Sections: To prevent overcrowding and protect delicate exhibits, establishing and strictly enforcing holding limits for various museum sections is imperative. A ticketing system with time slots for entry would allow visitors to explore the facility thoroughly while ensuring each section receives proper care and attention.



Recruiting and Empowering Wardens: Addressing the challenge of enforcing basic rules requires the recruitment and empowerment of wardens. These individuals, adequately trained and passionate about preserving the memorial park's integrity, can educate visitors about the site's significance and the importance of adhering to the rules.



Wardens should exercise their power to revoke tickets from blatant offenders and remove such individuals from the facility, among other stern measures. By doing so, facility wardens will play a crucial role in guiding visitors and discouraging harmful behaviors that could jeopardize preservation efforts.



Fostering a culture of responsible tourism is essential. Informative signage and engaging multimedia displays will increase awareness among visitors about the artifacts' fragility and the necessity of treating them with utmost care.



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum is a testament to Ghana's history and the vision of its founding father. Preserving this heritage is not only a matter of national pride but a shared responsibility for all who visit this revered site.



Together, as citizens, we must rise to the occasion and safeguard these precious treasures. By respecting the rules and acting responsibly during our visits, we ensure that the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum continues to inspire and educate future generations.



In conclusion, let us celebrate our history by embracing responsible tourism. Together, we embark on a journey of preserving the past to shape a brighter future, honoring the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah, and securing our national renaissance.



So, the next time you visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum, remember that your actions can contribute to the preservation of our heritage. Treat it with the reverence it deserves and pass on the torch of responsible tourism to generations yet to come. Let us stand united in our commitment to cherish and protect this cherished symbol of our nation's history.