Poor telecommunication network in Nalerigu

Opinions of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Columnist: Peter Tonka, Contributor

In this age of digitalization, it is unimaginable to imagine life without a reliable telecommunication network. It is an essential tool for communication, business transactions, and accessing information. Unfortunately, in Nalerigu, the regional capital of the North East Region of Ghana, residents are grappling with a poor telecommunication network, which is affecting work productivity.



For years, the community has been experiencing frequent network downtime, dropped calls, and slow internet speeds. The situation has become worse in recent times, making it almost impossible to conduct daily work activities smoothly. As a result, many businesses are losing customers, missing out on important calls and messages, and wasting valuable time trying to connect to the network. So frustrating I must say.



The poor telecommunication network is particularly affecting those who work remotely or from home. The slow internet speeds and network downtime mean that they cannot access important files, attend virtual meetings, or communicate with colleagues effectively. This has resulted in missed deadlines, poor work quality, and decreased work productivity.



The poor network coverage is not just limited to homes. Even when we step out to other parts of the town, we are still unable to get a reliable network signal. In this age of advanced technology, you won't believe that the Vodafone network can just disappear for days after power outage.



We have contacted our telecommunication service providers numerous times, but the issue still persists. They keep promising to fix the problem, but nothing ever changes. We feel like we are being taken for granted, and our voices are not being heard. It is unacceptable that in this age of digitalization, we are still grappling with a poor telecommunication network.



In conclusion, the poor telecommunication network in our community is a hindrance to our work productivity. It is affecting our ability to work efficiently, communicate effectively, and access important information.



We urge our telecommunication service providers to take this matter seriously and provide us with reliable network coverage. We deserve to have access to the same services as other communities, and we will not rest until this issue is resolved.