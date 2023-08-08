Polarisation of politics has rendered some Ghanaians ignorant and zombies! – part II

Opinions of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Like the strictly enforced identification-haircut styles for men and women in the autocratic North Korea, making them conspicuously recognisable among others from a distance, so has political partisanship and polarisation compellingly made some Ghanaians damning imbeciles and overly zombies.



Do I have to excuse my French? No!!



When telling the truth and stating nothing but the absolute facts, you don’t need to feel sorry, or say, excuse me.



They will conformingly act as directed them by their political idols without first bothering themselves to scrutinise what they have been asked to do, whether it is sound or not. They can neither think for themselves, nor are they able to refuse, what they are told to do, foreknowing their inherent evilness and consequential repercussions. That is a political zombie for you!



What could be the justifying rationale behind being asked, or coached, by your political superior to proceed on murder, kidnap, insult and arson spree with the ulterior motive of making the country insecure, unsafe and ungovernable for their ruling political rivals, and without hesitation, you buy into that idea, start doing as you have been coached or instructed to do? Does that not make you a deplorable zombie that cannot think for him or herself?



Are you not a fool if you allow partisanship to cloud your gumption to behave irresponsibly? Let me explain this point drawing on what was a practical situation in Ghana a few years ago.



From the Convention People’s Party (CPP) government under the leadership of President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, from mid-1950s to 24 February 1966 through to 2017, those people in the northern part of Ghana were offered free primary to tertiary school education, for reasons only best known to the formulators of that policy and the leadership of the CPP government.



However, the very cocoa farmers whose sweat and toils were generating that money to subsidize the free education for the northerners were priced out of formal education. Many of them could not afford sending their children to school hence most of their children remaining a good force of child labour, catering for the future welfare of those up north enjoying free education at their own expense.



For the free education so enjoyed by the northerners, they are currently the majority in the country holding top positions both in government and in the public sector. This is an indisputable fact that only an NDC blockhead, or a hallucinating Ghanaian, will dare deny.



Therefore, qualify yourself with any derogatory adjective, if you are an Akan, especially an Ashanti, and on top, a cocoa farmer, and are supporting the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to come to power to cancel the nationwide free Senior High School education introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government.



What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. If free education is good, it must be good for everyone but not a section of the population.



I shall be stupid to vote for Mahama to come to power to cancel the free Senior High School education in what he terms as, “I shall review it”. Will that review of the policy be nationwide, or it will only be applicable to the south while those in the north are allowed to continue to enjoy it?



Without formal education, there are certain lucrative jobs or positions in both the private and public sectors that you can never earn or be allowed access to. Such positions will forever go to people with formal education. Why then should a section of the Ghanaian population be allowed to have access to it free of charge while the other section is required to pay for it? The sections here are not about the rich or poor people but the geographical divide of the country into north and south.



Who tells you that all the people in the south are rich to be able to afford payment of their children’s school fees from primary school up to the tertiary level hence must not enjoy free education unlike their compatriots in the north?



Wise up, all ye myopic Akans, especially, those greedy Ashantis rallying behind John Dramani Mahama knowing very well that he is the most visionless, clueless, incompetent and personally corrupt president ever had in the annals of Ghana’s politics.



He is resolutely determined to abrogate the free Senior High School education because as clueless as he is, he will have no idea and means to foot it. If he is going to review it for any reason, it should affect the whole nation.



You are a damn zombie if you cannot see beyond the tip of your nose; cannot fault the political propaganda being churned by the superbly-greased propaganda machine manned by NDC 24 hours a day and 7 days a week (24/7).



Don’t be ignorant, for it is not always that ignorance is bliss. The proverb, “ignorance is bliss” means, “if one is unaware of an unpleasant fact or situation one cannot be troubled by it”



I have made you aware of the reality on the ground or what is looming hence you have no excuse not to be wise to do what is needful.



Don’t be an unreasonable partisan. Don’t become polarized because of politics and how it is maliciously played or practised in Ghana!