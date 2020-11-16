Opinions of Monday, 16 November 2020

Columnist: K. Badu

Please, I never called Rawlings a barking dog, Asiedu-Nketia did!

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

Following the publication of my previous article, captioned: ‘Rawlings-The valiant never taste death but once’, I have been inundated with hate, or to put it euphemistically, unpalatable messages from the so-called Rawlings’s admirers.



In the said article, I made it absolutely clear that I have been an arch critic of the late President Jerry John Rawlings purely on ideological grounds and nothing else.



Yes, there was no point in time that I insulted the late President Rawlings, far from it. It was rather those who called themselves the brassbound NDC supporters who showed gross disrespect to their party founder.



After all, didn’t the party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was proselytised and christened into the Umbrella fraternity by Rawlings, once call Rawlings a barking dog? Yes, he did.



And, didn’t the NDC’s ‘babies with sharp teeth’ (as the late Rawlings would put it), who are clearly not privy to their party’s history castigate Rawlings all the time for expressing his grievances over the unpardonable mess in his party?



In truth, one does not have to look far for the evidence of the late Ex-President Rawlings devoted attachment to the party he blithesomely autographed with his blood.



Indeed, his June 4 and 31st December 1981 coup d’états commemoration speeches were clear manifestations of his unbridled attachment to the party he founded in 1992.



Yes, Ex-President Rawlings’s unconditional love for his brainchild (NDC) did not taper off, not by any stretch of the imagination.



Thus, it came as no surprise to some of us at all when the late President Rawlings released a press statement before the last NDC congress, in which he urged the NDC delegates to be mindful of the wolves in sheep’s clothing that lack any integrity, but only seeking to win the election in order to pursue their parochial interests (emphasis mine).



The late Rawlings stressed: “With the passage of time a few too many selfish and greedy characters soon began to jump on board. “There were some good people; very good people but leadership and the command structure did not empower them to override those who were destroying the party and the government”.



If we peruse through the archives of Ghanaian politics, we will appreciate that the late President Rawlings and his cohorts founded the National Democratic Congress based on the ideals of probity, accountability and social justice.



Disappointingly, however, despite their much touted ethos of transparency, probity and accountability, we have been witnessing so much duplicities, sleazes and unbridled corruption in the successive NDC administrations.



I will, however, venture to state that the disgusting behaviour was even worst in the erstwhile NDC administration.



Indeed, we woke up every morning to hear and read fresh news about damning sleazes and corruption in Mahama’s government.



If you may recall, in the wake of the NDC’s humiliating 2016 election defeat, the late Rawlings lamented: “Most people are yet to recover from the traumatic shock of the December 7th election results. “But I will have to state that if we turn our backs to our history us a party, we cannot escape the responsibility for the result”.



“I kept providing the warning whenever and wherever I could, and in public as well. “But no, once again the uncouth and uncultured in our party and government chose to insult and disrespect some of us” (Rawlings, 2016).



Indeed, the late President Rawlings was extremely worried about the irrevocable shenanigans in his party.



The late President Rawlings thus lamented: “The principles of June 4 are not alien or has never been alien to mankind. They are no different from the most basic religious or human values. Probity, accountability and social justice would on any day liberate the overwhelming majority of our people from the bondage or difficulties they find themselves in.



“The fight against corruption, greed and avarice has however been at great cost. Noble soldiers have died; noble civilians have died for it and so many of the noble ones have suffered and continue to suffer all kinds of indignities for their principles and convictions.



“I want to remind people that we could not have possibly forgotten that Generals were executed. The greed, corruption and injustice of today is a thousand times more than what these Generals were executed for, and if we are unable to restore a firm measure of integrity into our dealings, then the blood of many would have been shed in vain.



“Not too long ago I thought we heard the jockeys claiming the horses were responsible for this disgraceful failure while one of the horses was bold enough to lay the failure at the doorstep of the jockeys.



“For me, we lost our masses because we betrayed the values of June 4. However if this horse – jockey business cannot be resolved comprehensively, allowing integrity to prevail, then let both of them step aside and allow for fresh leaders with solid integrity to provide the needed leadership” (Rawlings 2017;

myjoyonline.com).



There you go. Rawlings was indeed not enthused about the posturing of people like the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia and how the NDC administration under Mahama handled affairs.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.