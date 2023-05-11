Peter Toobu has acquitted himself well as MP for Wa West to deserve a second term

Opinions of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Columnist: Abaduu Fortunate

Peter Toobu's exemplary leadership as the former JCR president of Commonwealth Hall and his excellence as a Senior Police Officer and former Executive Secretary to the Inspector General Of Police has been replicated in his role as MP for Wa West Constituency.



His achievements as a first term MP are so monstrous in their diversity that a single write-up will not suffice to contain them so I have had to serialize my write-up.



Soon after assuming the reins of leadership as MP for Wa West Constituency Peter Toobu set his sights on creating job opportunities for the youth and revamping the spirit of sports in his Constituency .



In an economy strangulated by a dearth of job opportunities, corruption, state capture, economic brigandage and downright incompetence, Peter Toobu deserves dollops of accolades for being able to make great strides in his Constituency and, succeeding in changing the fortunes of his people by dint of hard work and grit.



For starters, cognisant of the aphorism that the 'Devil finds work for the idle hand', he went wild rummaging for job opportunities for the youth in his Constituency by assisting in the recruitment of the youth into various government agencies and departments.



Moreover, he assisted over 100 youth with E-vouchers towards recruitment into the various security services in the country at the cost of GHC100 per voucher.



Besides, the Sanuor Youth are ever grateful to the MP for supporting them with ghc7000 towards the construction of a youth center.



The Kawu Youth has also not been left out as they benefited from the magnanimity of Peter Toobu when he assisted the Kawu Youth Development Association with an undisclosed amount of money.



Adept in the discovery of talents and their nurturing, he supported one very talented person to train as a professional football coach.



Fired by a relentless desire to hone the talents and aptitudes of the youth in the area of sports, Peter Toobu registered and supported Wichau young hippos football club with jerseys, football and a certificate of registration.



Similarly, he assisted the Gurungu Community football club with GhC 500 and yet again he rose to the aid of some local community football clubs such as Gurungu, Bankpama, Dornye, Lassie, Kuukyileyire, Ga, Nyoli, Ponyentanga, Nierikoteng, Tanina, Kangba and Eggu, with footballs.



In the area of education, Peter Toobu has chalked tremendous successes and has given the educational sector of his constituency a giant booster!



It is fair to argue that no first-term MP can hold a candle to him in this regard.



The Olloteng Day Nursery was in a sorry state as she was bedeviled by an acute lack of critical furniture and learning materials for the pupils until the MP came to their rescue with the much needed furniture and learning materials.

This, no doubt, has created a congenial atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.



The Wa West GES Directorate had cause to express their gratitude to Peter Toobu for donating 400 dual desk furniture to them for onward distribution to schools. That is the definition of service to the people.



Possessed by the spirit of service to his people he donated GHC7000 towards the renovation of Tokali D/A Primary School.



There is more! He financed the annual MP Pre-BECE mock for final year students in 2021 and 2022 with each costing over GHC20,000.



Also, he renovated the Ponyentanga Catholic Primary School and supported the renovation of Tanziri Primary School with ghc5000.



Additionally, Peter Toobu provided plastic chairs for Ga, Gadi and Salimaana Primary Schools, Ghc17,034 for the renovation of Saamanbo Primary School block and GHC 10,500 to support the payment of casual staff for Lassec.



In order to motivate students to take their French lessons seriously and to stir up the interest of students in French, he supported four French teachers in the constituency with a cash amount of GHC750 each.



Advanced learner's have also not been left out of the MP's radar as he has supported 75 tertiary students pursuing various programmes( Diploma, HND, Undergraduate, MA, Mphil, PhD) for 2020/2021 academic year and still targets to support over 100 etrtiary students for 2022/2023 academic year.



To add to his myriad of achievements , he donated GHC7000 for the renovation of Tokali D/A Primary School and gave the Punyentanga Catholic Primary School a face-lift!



Last but not least, he donated critically needed learning materials to Nyoli Catholic Primary School and Wichiau D/A Primary School.



Health-wise, it is the understatement of the year to aver that Peter Toobu has changed the face of healthcare delivery in the Wa West Constituency.



In order to ease the burden of the womenfolk who go through painful travails to give life, he rehabilitated the Kangba Maternity block with a delivery equipment to boot! He also donated GHC5000 for Kuukyileyiri Maternity block.



Further, he made a donation of GHC1,000 for the Tanina Maternity ward project and supported mother-to-mother support group with GHC1000 at the same Tanina.



Brace yourselves because Peter Toobu's health interventions do not end here!



He donated a medical laboratory at Dorimon with a motorbike and supported the construction of Charile community initiated CHPS project and donated a motorbike on commissioning.



More so, Peter Toobu donated mattresses and chairs to Buli CHPS compound and, furniture, cupboards and a palpitating bed to Gbache CHPS compound.



Furthermore, he Refurbished the Eggu HeaIth Centre and sponsored health Screening for 100 people.



As no health facility can function optimally without electricity, he funded the Wichiaubo CHPS electricity connection with GHC2000.



Finally, not only did he donate medical and Office furniture to Dabo CHPS, he also donated GHC2000 for the Ponyentanga OPD seats repair but also organized eye screening outreach programme at Wechiau.



This is just a tip of the gigantic iceberg of his achievements...... To be continued.