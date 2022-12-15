Perspectives that are out of this world

Opinions of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Columnist: Donavan S West

As a Jamaican American from Philadelphia, I have been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and drive for success that I have experienced in our diaspora here in Ghana through my many visits.



However, I also see that there is tremendous room to grow our collective understanding of what it means to be a successful entrepreneur and business owner. Many people think of business ownership as simply a means to make money, but there is so much more to it than that. We can do well by doing good.



One of the key objectives of our missionary work here is to reshape the way we think about the purpose of business ownership. For me, the purpose of business ownership is not just about making money, but about creating positive change in the world. This means being a responsible and ethical business owner, and using your business as a force for good in your community and beyond.



To help people start thinking more like business owners, we are providing tangible and practical local and global resources and information. This includes workshops, technical assistance and entrepreneurial coaching on topics such as developing a business plan, the digital economy and financial management. We are also connecting people with local and global mentors and business partners who can offer guidance, support and access to new markets and opportunities.



Another important aspect of this mission work is promoting the power of collaboration and coopertition.



In today's global economy, it is no longer enough to just focus on your own business.



To truly succeed, we need to be able to work effectively with others, and that means being open to collaboration and cooperation. By working together, we can achieve much more than we could on our own.



In addition to promoting collaboration, this work is also focused at the grassroots level on developing local relationships and partnerships for sustainability.



This means working with local organizations and businesses to create mutually beneficial relationships that support the long-term success of all parties involved. It also means helping businesses to connect with global mentors and partners who can provide access to new markets and opportunities for expansion.



Ultimately, our goal is to support our brothers and sisters in Ghana and beyond to understand the true power and potential of business ownership.



By reshaping our collective thoughts about the purpose of business, and providing practical resources and support, I believe that we can create a more fulfilling, vibrant and sustainable business environment that will benefit everyone.