Peace building through water diplomacy

Water is a valuable and irreplaceable natural resource for human survival. Global demand for freshwater has grown rapidly due to population growth and greater affluence. At the same time, climate change and environmental degradation are altering the availability of quality water.



It is interesting to note that landscapes and boundaries on Earth are also largely defined by water bodies. It is therefore important that water bodies are well preserved to sustain peace and security. Over decades, water bodies have proven to also improve relationships between countries, this waters down the risks of tensions and armed conflicts around the world.



Attention to water-related security has been growing in recent years due to increasing water risks. Reports show that the discharge of untreated industrial, and agricultural wastewater into rivers and lakes is rendering much of our surface water and groundwater unusable. In Ghana, the Korle Lagoon in Accra has become one of the most polluted water bodies on earth.



It is the principal outlet through which all major drainage channels in the city empty their wastes into the sea.



The Korle Lagoon in Ghana was once relished for its attractive scenery, and its abundant stock of ﬁsh is virtually dead, and thus, has lost its significance for both commercial exploitation.



Before the onset of this severe pollution, the lagoon supported a thriving fishing industry, which served as a source of employment and income for some people in nearby communities. Once relished for its attractive scenery, and its abundant stock of fish, the lagoon is literally dead, and thus, has lost its significance for commercial purposes.



The pollution of the lagoon has rendered many unemployed which is a major security risk. This is just one of many polluted water bodies causing security risks in Ghana.



Lack of clean potable water has caused the untimely death of many who live in rural communities, especially in Africa. Many travel long distances to access unwholesome water sources which deprive them of good health.



Sadly, most people deprived of this valuable resource lose their lives through waterborne diseases. Health centers are unable to provide safe environments for routine medical procedures because of a lack of clean water. This poses a

serious security risk to the entire community and the sub-region.



Fortunately, several non-governmental and non-profit organizations have taken the mandate to work towards reducing the risks posed by the status quo.



#EasyWater for Everyone is one of the many NGOs working in the water and sanitation sector with ground-breaking technology. Working in almost 40 communities in Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda, Easy Water for Everyone delivers pure water to remote villages with contaminated water sources, using simple sustainable filtration technology that does not require electricity.



Such organizations must be supported in their quest to reduce water poverty and insecurities in the water and sanitation sector.



The increasing pressures on water resources are undermining water security, and contributing to conflicts over water, not only in Ghana but Africa. Globally, the competition over water use does not necessarily lead to conflict or violence.



What triggers conflicts is its governance and management. Water can be directly linked with insecurity and conflict as water resources get increasingly scarce. Basic benefits from water supply to hydropower generation, industrial uses, and food production decrease as demand increases.



Countries may begin to engage in competition over this resource. If not handled well, this can lead to minor disagreements or full-fledged violence.



Collectively, managing and governing transboundary water resources offers

improved opportunities for all water users, especially in basins where water sources cross national boundaries.



As the world commemorates International Day of Peace annually stakeholders in the WASH sector need to note that Water, Peace, and Security are

interconnected and interlinked.



This is particularly relevant in Africa where water use and allocation have been a source of increased tension. Water diplomacy and partnerships can contribute immensely to peace-building efforts between countries.



There is an urgent need to strengthen water diplomacy around the world to avert the global water crisis and climate change from spiraling out of control. Water is our common future, it is therefore important for actors to crave greater collaboration to deal with equity, management, and sustainability, to guarantee peace and security globally.