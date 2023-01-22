Paul Adom-Otchere is a biased journalist with mental instability

Opinions of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The most crucial professional trait for a journalist to possess is objectivity, which does not imply correctness in science or arithmetic but rather the presentation of genuine or unbiased journalism, excluding the defending of crime and immorality.



However, since Paul Adom-Otchere is psychologically disturbed and believes that if he doesn't defend Akufo Addo or NPP politicians' immorality, he will lose his position as the president's appointee, he is known in journalism for representing biased objectivity.



Paul Adom-Otchere has struggled to meet the genuine criterion of objectivity, which is a crucial component of the code of ethics guiding journalists. Without feeling guilt or embarrassment, the Christmas tree price inflator now thrives to persuade Ghanaians that lying, corruption, criminality, and other immoralities of the president, Nana Akufo Addo, and the NPP politicians are normal in Ghanaian politics, thus there is nothing wrong with them, so they should accept it.



Why do I feel compelled to write this article about Paul Adom-Otchere? He is unable to broadcast on his program the widespread corruption that has occurred under the current government, contributing to the country's economic collapse, hardships, and unemployment, and refused to speak about the president's direct involvement in corruption and illegal mining, which has polluted Ghana's streams and destroyed its environments. These are Mr. Adom-Otchere’s practical limitations as a better journalist.



It baffles me today that Paul Adom-Otchere has never demonstrated as a good journalist by setting any good examples. He has defended every crime of the president, including his extra-marital affair with the Ghanaian-Canadian nurse, popularly known on social media as Serwaa Broni. Despite the president’s authorization to pursue the woman and a gun was pulled at her to retrieve certain items not to implicate the president, Mr. Otchere claimed Serwaa Broni wants one of the posh buildings at the Airport Residential Area, therefore; she framed Akufo Addo.



Which intelligent journalist would ever make such a blunder without conducting further research or attempting to speak with the woman directly to get the truth? Currently, the president has fired one of the culprits, Hopeson Adorye, who intercepted the woman at gunpoint and had surreptitiously entered her hotel room while being assigned by the president to acquire the evidence that would implicate him. Paul Adom-Otchere will go through this before his career comes to an end. Time will tell.



The double-identity preacher, Rev. Kusi Boateng, with two mothers, is the most recent offender Paul Adom-Otchere has defended. Indeed, journalism has lost its credibility since it takes millions of individuals to establish a solid reputation, but only one idiot can completely ruin everything in a matter of seconds. One of them is Paul Adom-Otchere. The biased journalist has perfected the art of making immorality moral and crimes fit Ghana's constitution, and he never feels bad about it.



It is a great mercy from God that Paul Adom-Otchere failed his examinations to become a lawyer and wasn’t admitted to the Ghana Bar Association, he would have accepted bribes to convict or imprison innocent people to profit him. My argument that he is a self-centered, prejudiced journalist who will deprive innocent people of justice and imprison them is supported by his blatant wickedness in endorsing the crimes done by Akufo Addo or any other NPP official.



Since Mr. Adom-Otchere is unaware that he suffers from psychological depression, I stopped watching him. Any reputable journalist would never justify atrocities committed by the government and he covers with such arrogance. When others sought to help him at one point because they saw the same issue, he outrageously assaulted them, asking whether they should be the ones telling him what should be shown on his program. The question is Paul Adom-Otchere a crazy journalist or are those who watch his show?



I am just a normal writer, who has tirelessly opposed and written articles against the deliberate spread of tuberculosis in Africa, as well as the use of biological weapons like HIV, Aids, Ebola, and Burkitt's lymphoma, while they lied to the world that primates or bats are responsible, making me the most hated and also well-known African writer in Belgium by governments, worldwide, including the US. Since only Ghanaians are familiar with you Paul Adom-Otchere because you are afraid to speak the truth, I am more daring, intrepid, and intelligent than you. No one can surpass me because Joel Savage stands out in this way from other writers and journalists.