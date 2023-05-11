Patriotism: The solution to holistic independence

Opinions of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Columnist: Kelvin Akrong

Among the many definitions of ‘patriotism’, Merriam-Webster, an online dictionary, puts it compendiously, as ‘love for or devotion to one's country.’



Patriotism is seen across the face of the earth, that most youths rely wholly on the government to get better. However, the government also has a fundamental role to play in the betterment of its youths. The youths must nonetheless groom themselves.



As a Political Science and Philosophy and Classics student at the University of Ghana, Legon, I have acquired some level of knowledge to help resolve this concern.



First and foremost, patriotism leads to economic growth. When the youths are patriotic, the need to patronise more goods would certainly be in high demand.



All other things being equal, when there is a high demand for local goods, production increases, and more jobs come to bare. The citizens can pay taxes, afford their needs, and become self-dependent. Thus, the Ghanaian economy becomes richer.



Over and above that patriotism leads to respect and protection of the Constitution. Every state, country, region, and institution, among others, has certain rules and regulations, customs and traditions, and written and non-written laws, which guide, uphold, and defend its jurisdiction and people.



Thus, when one is loyal and dedicated to his country, he abides by the laws of the land. Some clauses of the laws include citizens exercising their franchise, participating in voluntary services, or do communal labor once a month, just to mention a few. This promotes national development.



Furthermore, loyalty to a cause brings about solidarity. When everyone, but most especially the youths get to understand and appreciate the customs and traditions, culture, history etc., of the country, it binds them together.



Because, they think and behave alike due to certain factors and when people are united, act, or think alike, they have a common objective, conflict reduces, and national development increases.



Beyond this, love for one's country facilitates national security. From my gathering, most people fail to report matters of security to the authorities. They live the “I-don't-care” life. Every man for himself and God for us all. But as patriotic citizens, it should be the opposite.



It is sad when people sit and insult the Military, Police, Fire, and Custom Services, even without knowing how these institutions operate. We need to rather defend and support them, criticize them when necessary, and understand their method of operation.



Again, when patriotism is effective, skills are developed, technology expands, and innovative solutions are put into consideration by the government. There are well-educated and talented experts in the country. These people can share ideas on how to develop certain techniques to boost production, render advice based on the education system, and many more.



Finally, for national development to be effective, we need to cut off Westernisation. Most Ghanaians, after education, would rather like to work outside the country, promoting development in other countries and, making Ghana dependent. On our scale of preference, foreign goods are top ten. When we learn to serve our nation and patronize and support made-in-Ghana goods and services, there would be national development.



It is in this regard that Ghana and its people become developed, an independent nation, with patriotic citizens.