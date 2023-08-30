Party and presidential election committee leadership should annul the north east results to ensure the sanctity of the Nov 4 presidential aspirants elections

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

The entire election results of the Super Delegates Conference of the North East Region should be canceled/nullified for the clear predetermined breach of the law of “Intentional Showcase of Cast Ballots” and the public display of the disregard and disrespect for the laws of the Party.



The super childish and dastardly act and agenda, which as usual, was led and started by the North East Regional Youth Organiser, as was attempted by the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, had the majority of the delegates of the Super Delegates Conference of the North East region follow with the showcase of their votes without any honor, respect and adherence to the laws of the party and guidelines of the Super Delegates Conference.



An illegality that required an annulment of vote per the “Protocol Measures for Special Electoral College Election” was, and has completely been disregarded and ignored by the leadership till today.



The moronic and imbecilic act which is alien to the Tradition, Philosophy, and tenets of the NPP did not only bring about shame to the party, but has as well brought about injury and danger to lives, properties, and in addition, has eroded the entire trust in the electoral process and system for the presidential aspirants' elections on November 4, 2023.



With the prioritization of the welfare and the strengthening of the party, I will through this, plead with the leadership of the presidential elections committee and the party in general to abide by the laws set out by themselves, and through that, crack the whip by annulling the entire votes of North East Region as well as meting out the other appropriate sanctions to culprits to ensure the sanity of the upcoming November 4 presidential aspirants’ elections.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards