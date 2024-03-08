Parenting with a difference 101: Cheating in classwork a threat to national development

Opinions of Friday, 8 March 2024

Columnist: Rayhann Shaban

Yes indeed, copying is a threat to Ghana’s national security and indeed any country that does not tackle this canker on all fronts as early as possible.



Note I would use cheating and copying interchangeably, in schools it is often termed copying. Copying aka cheating during assignments –classwork, homework or examination - by pupils and students is a corrupt practice in the class.



It is akin to corruption at all levels, only that in this case the individual is directly affected and several individuals affected this way, aggregates to a national problem.



We are in age where creativity and imagination are ruling the world. It doesn’t matter how much natural resources you have, you have to tweak it, to add more value to them to make the most out of it.



Countries like Japan, South Korea, Finland, Denmark, Sweden etc have demonstrated this amply enough. The more creative the citizens of a country are the better in this day and age. It has to start with our young ones.



The NEGATIVE effects of copying on learners are myriad and I would attempt to enumerate a few in this piece and further on suggest solutions.



EFFECTS OF COPYING IN SCHOOLS



Copying weakens the brain



The mind! If you don’t use it, you lose it. Anytime a pupil or student copies a mate work, when s/he is supposed to do it independently. S/he is actually making his/her brain weak, the longer it goes on the more acute the problem becomes.



It stifles initiative



Cheaters become parasites who need hosts to be able to function or have a lifeline. Thinking outside the box is not in their make - up, they stuck with what the facilitators have introduced and what the host supplies them.



They lack what it takes to provide an alternative way of doing or looking at things. Copiers mostly do not apply themselves to understand the basics, talk less of other ways.



It kills confidence



Due to the dependency syndrome of this trait a pupil/student loses confidence in themselves. It can get so bad to the point that, in some instances when they state their answers, on days decide to go independent and they sneak to see their host with a different answer.



They hurriedly without a moment of hesitation cancels or erase their and goes for the latter’s answer. Sadly in some cases the crossed out answer, turns out to be the correct one. S/he has lost trust in his/her ability to get it on his/her own.



It deals creativity a hefty punch



Creativity is developed from trying out ways of doing stuff differently. Cheaters in class don’t get to try things and observe the feedback try new ways and methods. They don’t have the presence of mind to think outside the box, all that borders them, at this stage is how they can get to copy somebody’s work and go for undeserved marks.



It gives the learner the impression that s/he can never make it or succeed without cheating



After chucking some ‘successes’ with this copying – doing it and not being found out and scoring some good marks, sustaining it without being found out becomes the focus.



It takes away grits



In the grand scheme of things grits doesn’t come up clearly. However, it actually wedged in doing the work, making a mistake, correcting the mistake, if correction is right you move to the next thing, if wrong you keep correcting until you get it right. The ‘don’t give up’ spirit is cultivated from this, Michael Jordan once said, ’I failed many times and that is why I succeed.’



Copying deprives learners of this essential quality of living life in this world. To keep trying over and over again until you get it done.



It breeds dishonesty



This act is not acceptable and intolerable, indeed it illegal in class. There are times when pupils/students are required to work in pairs or groups at this point answers can be shared.



The moment the facilitator states that the work should be done individually, every pupils/students work is cut out for them. The cheaters find ways and means, to copy directly from mates or steal their books and use it.



It causes one to fall behind always play second fiddle



If your aim is to be like somebody, by default you are below or under that person or entity. In this particular case because you have more or less surrendered your thinking, you are left with no option than to follow sheepishly. More like what happens to our nation when we go on to the international stage for negotiations.



Originality is thrown to the docks



Every individual has inbuilt uniqueness which can be developed by applying oneself.



The more one does the better, originality of the person grows and becomes clearly defined. Copying doesn’t help this feat to be achieved.



Disbelief in God



It is another effect we probably have not averted our minds to. God says we should not cheat in our dealings. We should be fair and just and that success is in His hands, so do your best and leave the rest to Him.



The actions of the cheater, flies in the face of that law of God. The one who copies [cheats] does not believe that they can make it or be successful without cheating.



SOLUTIONS



On the Parents and Guardians Level, Schools Level, National Level some of the proffered solutions below are can done at specific levels while others overlap.



*Through education on the effects of copying



*Stop calling pupils / students who score low marks names



*Rewarding / Praise highly those who don’t engage in this poisonous act.



*Focusing on understanding



*It must be discouraged at an early age by both parents, guardians and/or teachers



*Applauding originality



*Taking/subtracting some marks from the one who allowed themselves to be copied



*Cross out the work of the cheater and let s/he start it all over again



*Creating and encouraging our kids to be actively involved in activities of Integrity Clubs



*Instilling strong faith in God



*Selecting a school which doesn’t meddle in examination malpractices to get its students to pass external examinations – though hard to find these days



*Build an examination system that rewards originality, creativity and innovation



*It should be factored in any discussions and national policy formulations in tackling corruption



Let’s keep the discussion going and subsequently take actions deal with this cancer strongly. If we really want to see our nation develop, the welfare and the wellbeing of our young ones must be thick on our agenda.



Let’s catch them young as they say, no country and for that matter, Ghana can nip corruption and it attendant effect on the country in the bud, without dealing with something as basic as copying/cheating in class.



Fredrick Douglas said and I quote, ‘It is easier to build strong children than fix broken men.’ We need most, if not all of the next generation of Africans particularly Ghanaians to be critical thinkers, so as to able to compete favourably on the world stage. Copying which is an effort thwarting trait, with it debilitating effect starts from infancy, we must do all that we can to stop it.



Otherwise if allowed to fester on for long becomes an impregnable canker.

So help us God!



Rayhann Shaban

Parent-Child Relationship Coach

Lead Education

Advocate Development Networks [ADN]

rayhannshaban@hotmail.com

0243414669/0200225235