Overcoming financial barriers for Ghanaian women during 'Red Days'

Opinions of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Columnist: Fritz Asamoah

For countless adolescent girls and women across Ghana, the onset of menstruation brings with it a difficult challenge: the struggle to afford sanitary pads. As a female in this great nation, I find it disheartening that a basic necessity like menstrual hygiene products remains financially out of reach for many. It is time for us to shed light on the obstacles faced by countless Ghanaian women in securing the means to purchase sanitary pads, and to rally for change.



In recent years, the issue of high taxes on sanitary pads has become a growing concern. These taxes have led to increased prices, making menstrual hygiene products unaffordable for a significant portion of the population. The repercussions of this are far-reaching, affecting the lives and well-being of adolescent girls and women across the country.



One of the most significant challenges faced by young girls is the need to prioritise their limited financial resources. In many households, families struggle to make ends meet, and girls often find themselves forced to allocate their meager earnings or limited pocket money towards other pressing needs such as food, school supplies, or medical expenses. Tragically, this frequently results in young girls resorting to using unhygienic alternatives such as rags, newspapers, or even leaves, putting their health and dignity at risk and at worst exchanging sex for moneys to purchase sanitary pads.



The financial constraints faced by many adult women worsen the difficulties in acquiring sanitary pads. Women who are already struggling to provide for their families find themselves making heartbreaking choices between purchasing food or buying the menstrual products they need. This dilemma places an additional burden on their well-being and hampers their ability to engage fully in their education and work.



The consequences of inadequate access to sanitary pads go beyond mere financial constraints. Lack of proper menstrual hygiene management leads to increased risks of infections, discomfort, and embarrassment, contributing to a culture of shame and silence surrounding menstruation. This, in turn, lingers gender inequality, stigmatisation, and limits the overall empowerment and advancement of women and girls in Ghana.



Fortunately, the citizens of Ghana are beginning to raise their voices and demand change. Civil society organisations have taken the lead in organising demonstrations, campaigns, and advocacy efforts to remove taxes on sanitary pads. These activities aim to highlight the urgent need for affordable menstrual hygiene products and emphasise on the importance of gender equality in all aspects of our society.



It is necessary for the Ghanaian government to recognise the significance of this issue and take immediate action. By eliminating or significantly reducing taxes on sanitary pads, the government can demonstrate its commitment to the health, well-being, and empowerment of women and girls. Moreover, policymakers should explore innovative solutions such as subsidies, partnerships with NGOs, or the provision of free sanitary pads in schools and healthcare facilities, ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind due to financial constraints.



In conclusion, the current situation surrounding the affordability of sanitary pads in Ghana is a matter of utmost urgency. It is time for us to break the cycle of financial struggles faced by women and girls when it comes to accessing menstrual hygiene products. By removing taxes and implementing progressive policies, Ghana can pave the way for a more equitable society, where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their economic background.



Let us stand united in demanding change, for the well-being and dignity of all Ghanaian women and girls.