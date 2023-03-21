Opinions of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Columnist: Okunini Kwame Adonteng

The mood of joy and ecstasy in the adventures, risks and scary moments we encountered in our early lives toughens us up. It taught us more crucial life lessons we needed for this life than what we learned in our classrooms.



Our environment was our true school; that’s made up of countless learning resources that aided and initiated our critical thinking abilities, creativity and our personality. Nature was our internet for research and the field, trees, hills, and valleys were our library. The monkey, dogs and cats were our security.



The sores, wounds and joint fractures were our teachers. It gave us our true talents and nurtured the skills we needed for our lives and careers. I love music not because of radio but because the melodies of the wind, trees and birds were infectious. I believed in my creator, not because of Sunday school but because the stunning beauty of nature mesmerized and possessed my mind.



I believed in the Bible and the Bible stories because the natural sceneries helped me to reflect and not to think of it as fiction and myths.



Nature gave me appropriate examples to match and link the bible lessons practically. It serves as a projector that showcases videos and pictures which cemented my faith by giving me an in-depth understanding of Life itself.



It has personal experiences as its examination where every learner has his or her unique and special questions. It has the best form of assessment which respects the abilities and the differences of the learners. It develops the learners holistically across all aspects of life, not just academic performance.



This is the best school and the perfect curriculum for mankind.