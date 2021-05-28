Our story in Ghana is a tragedy

Opinions of Friday, 28 May 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

“If we don't approach the problems in Africa, with a common front and a common purpose, we shall be haggling and wrangling among ourselves until we are colonized again and become a tool of a far greater colonialism than we suffered hitherto.” – Kwame Nkrumah



Who in Ghana can beat up his chest by denying that we are not experiencing a similar situation today in the country decades after Kwame Nkrumah made this statement?



I don’t think anyone in Ghana can challenge these worlds of Nkrumah that everything is fine and the system is smoothly advancing?



Indeed, Ghanaians are suffering yet we are not under colonialism. There have been several arguments that Africa would have been better in the hands of the colonial masters because, after independence, African leaders have disappointed the common people.



What inspires people to pursue a political career in Ghana or generally in Africa? This is the question if I am to interview any Ghanaian politician will be my first question on list because it seems the majority of African politicians are inspired into politics to amass wealth.



The hardships the common people experience in Africa daily, despite its vast natural resources are never experienced in the developed countries. This is enough to acknowledge the fact that apart from corruption, the lack of good leadership is also affecting the country.



Why are there so many resources yet African leaders can't alleviate the people from poverty? Providing good schools, medical facilities, drinking water, and creating employment, have been some of the biggest challenges many African countries are facing today.



There is more room in Ghana for improvement but the rooms are shut because Ghanaians are not one. While in the interest of many to unite, there are others aiming to divide the people.



Like all African countries, politics in Ghana involved greediness. The idea that the NDC has ‘chopped’ enough, therefore, it’s the turn of the NPP to ‘chop’ is causing a setback to the rapid development of Ghana.



In Ghana, you’ll see the grim pictures of how many Ghanaians are suffering and struggling. On the streets of Accra, are traders, carrying heavy items, including tubers of yam, running after and dangerously maneuvering between moving vehicles.



No education and no future, everyone is struggling to sell something to avoid being a burden on families. Why is it only in third world countries that often experience such economic hardships?



Our resources are being wasted on wrong projects which are not necessary and the situation in mineral-rich Africa is very bad to the extent that some illiterates or superstitious people think the continent is cursed.



What crime has Africa committed to deserve a curse? Even the colonial masters that committed so many crimes in Africa countries are blessed. They have work, food, good education, medical facilities, making life worthy to live.



Until African countries have good leaders ready to fight corruption and make good use of the money after the export of its raw materials, the continent will continue to remain poor, affecting everyone, including children.