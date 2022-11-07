Our ocean, Our future

Opinions of Monday, 7 November 2022

Columnist: Esenam Emily Akumah

Our planet Earth is the only planet that I know that has so many different living things in it. In my studies at school, I learned that the ocean takes up more space than land and has more living things than land.



I also learned that humans do a lot of things which harm the ocean like putting a lot of waste in the oceans. I could not sleep when I found out this. I studied a lot after this and found it to be really true. I really thought a lot about the future and how things will look when I become an adult.



I am scared for my future because of the quantity of rubbish in the seas . There is said to be about 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic in the sea.



We have to understand that throwing rubbish in the sea harms all sea life. In my country, Ghana, I like to go to the beach, but it is not clean. I see all kinds of garbage, meaning this garbage will go into the ocean and the fish and all living things there will be in danger. This will lead to other problems.



Dirty water is not what we want to see. I also saw many dirty beaches in other parts of the world online; this is a Global issue. It hurts me to see how brown the water is because of human activities in Ghana and I think we have to do something about it now.



Plastic waste is harmful to all sea life and ocean animals suffer due to our habits of throwing rubbish everywhere. I told my parents that in future I want Ghana to be clean like Singapore and people should not litter.



We have to change the mind of people to make sure they don’t make the country dirty. It will be nice to not see trash everywhere. We have to keep the environment clean and protect the sea animals. Ocean animals such as fish, eat plastic and other types of waste.



This will cause harm to their bodies. Some of them die and some of them are eaten up by their predators even us humans. Fish is a healthy food for humans but will become contaminated by plastic waste. We have to do something about this.



What We Can Do?



This is a big problem but we can do it. We have to change the mind of people, even children to learn to put rubbish into the dustbins. We have to think of the harm we are doing to our water bodies , animals and ourselves



1. Reduce

Decrease the amount of plastic you use every day.



2. Reuse

Try your best to reuse the plastics you have in your hand.



3. Recycle

Recycle at home, at school at work and everywhere. Take a part, you can start at home.



4. Donate to organisations or help funds that are helping to clean the ocean.



5. We have to let companies or people making these plastics pay to help clean



6. We have to educate people not to litter or else they can be jailed



7. We have to turn plastic waste into some new products



I am doing this to raise awareness for our future and the ocean. Other people seem to do it but it is not working. I just want a bright future for me and the future generations to come.



Please shine light onto our future.