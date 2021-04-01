Opinions of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Columnist: Tony Odonkor

It is time the history of Ghana includes the stories of the minority tribes. Groupings that have to run atop mountains, valleys, and on water to survive.

Africa displaying its source of power.



Groups that run from major tribes that were fully involved in the slaving of their fellow Africans – tribes that took payment in Guns, schnapps, and mirrors so that they can invade smaller and weaker communities. These smaller communities were not armed with the white man’s gun but had to defend themselves with sticks and stones.



These communities have no army but men tilling the lands to feed their societies. These were the societies that were run over by our so-called stronger tribes.



Our history should talk about how these tribes were attacked and ransacked by tribes that our present history said fought off the white man even though it was these very tribes that aided and advanced the white man’s slave trade. For the white man barely moved out of the coastal areas of Ghana.



It is disheartening that all Africans accused of aiding in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade even though my ancestors have to seek refuge atop the Krobo Mountains just to preserve my lineage.