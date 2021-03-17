Opinions of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Columnist: Nii Kojo Danso ll

Our clarion call is equal rights for all - A King's humble plea

Chief of Dansoman and Member of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Kojo Danso ll

l am Nii Kojo Danso ll, chief of Dansoman and a member of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.



As citizens of Ghana, we all deserve equal protection from the law, but one Lafa Mantse as he claims to be has unleashed landguards, disguised as Asafoatsemei around the Dansoman/McCarthy Hills vicinity. I was first approached by this notorious chief through one Nii Okudgeman, a self acclaimed Ngleshie Alata Djaasetse and the acting Ngleshie Alata Mantse to solicit a power of attorney from me over some Part of the Dansoman lands and beyond.



They have now taken matters into their own hands, as l declined their request to perpetrate their ill conceived plans of taking over.



Nii Pampamku, an Asafoatse graduated to chief status as he portrays, has been using that fraudulently acquired position to intimidate and taking over the properties of innocent individuals without any proof of proper documentation backing his claims.



He has mobilised thugs disguised as Asafoatsetsemei, wielding guns and inflicting bodily harm to uncooperative land owners and developers, of which several reports of such attacks by this Nii Pampamku (alias Nii Okubuofor of Lafa) have yielded no positive results, and by so doing has since being using his political links to intimidate even police personals by copying letters to the first lady with twisted facts only to muscle his way out.



His ingratiating vice and henchman, Nii Okudgeman V to an extent, proudly put on the Ngleshie Alata media of one national security expedition with Pampamku in regalia singing war songs.



This Nii Pampamku in question bears a gazette in the name of Nii Lafa of Ajumanku Dawuranpong Town, which upon investigations was fraudulently acquired. As several reports of his atrocities have been launched to the Police department but appears he is immune to prosecution.



The government must come out clear on this troubling issue, whether to accept or denounce this guys, so for this justice for all can prevail.