Otumfuo Osei Tutu II needs to advise his people that tribalism is under-developing the Ashanti Kingdom

Opinions of Friday, 2 June 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The three corrosive forces undermining Ghana’s politics are hypocrisy, falsehoods, and tribalism, but despite the effects on society, many people, including chiefs, would prefer not to intervene.



Tribalism has ruled the Ashanti Kingdom for decades, powerful like the planted sword of the great Okomfo Anokye. In terms of developments, even though besides Kwame Nkrumah, the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, has outperformed Akufo Addo, tribalism continues to scorn all of his accomplishments.



Even though Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is well aware that John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, is responsible for the majority of the projects in the Ashanti Region and that since Akufo-Addo took office almost seven years ago, he seriously hasn't been able to embark on projects, Otumfuo has never taken an active role in helping his people realize that development in the Ashanti Region is what matters, not tribalism. Does Otumfuo also favor tribalism over progress? I am curious.



I think he does, considering that the Ashanti Region has poor roads, polluted rivers, and dirty and dangerous environments, but he isn't serious about addressing those problems, even though he doesn't see the same problems in developed nations when he travels outside of his own country.



Probably, it may not be appropriate for Otumfuo to become involved in political disputes between the NPP and the NDC, but what if a politician indirectly disrespects or insults him with a speech that is discriminating or indignant?



I can't count how many times I've claimed that tribal bigots favor tribalism over progress, which is one of the reasons why Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and John Mahama's accomplishments have been forgotten. More importantly, Kennedy Agyapong once said, "In his life, he has never seen people that are senseless and have no brain than the NPP politicians." This is more significant.



Unbelievably, without any inkling that the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, would confirm it, according to him, “the people of the Ashanti Region only require the party's paraphernalia, especially T-shirts, and don't need development.” Why, after making such an abusive statement against the residents of the Ashanti Kingdom, which is ruled by Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Opoku Prempeh is still the minister of energy? NAPO’s work will be terminated in any developing nation, let alone a developed one.



The publication claims that certain members of the government's NPP were upset with the minister, but in my opinion, none of them are serious much like the man who made the careless statement. NAPO must be called before the Asantehene, if the Ashanti Kingdom truly appreciates the gravity of that insult to them. Some remarks are much more serious than directly calling a king a fool.



Since NAPO claimed that "the people in the Ashanti Region do not need development and that all that they need is the party's paraphernalia, particularly, T-shirts," it follows that all Ashantis, including Asantehene, are morons who favor tribalism over development. Which NPP politicians is NAPO referring to? They are Ashantis, hence that phrase applies to all Ashantis, not only those who support the NPP.



Tribalism in the Ashanti Region has a solid base, and any opposition political party will have a difficult time eradicating it in the short term, if at all. They feel proud of it, but in reality, the Ashanti Region as a whole supports the progress. That’s why despite John Mahama’s numerous projects, regrettably he is not given the credit he deserves because he comes from the northern part of the country.



It becomes clear that tribalism is a psychological problem when one digs deep to understand why it is so prevalent in Ashanti and why even the people will elect unmotivated and ineffective tribal leaders. Imagine how Akufo Addo's pervasive corruption, reckless behavior, and failure to lead a nation effectively destroyed it, causing unprecedented hardships, suicides, and crimes.



Yet writers and journalists see nothing wrong with that and instead choose to criticize a person who is no longer in power. If that isn't craziness, then it’s certainly extreme stupidity.



I can't change a tribal bigot's mind because it's the main issue in Ghana’s Ashanti Region and, as I've already stated, it's a psychological issue, however; I will respectfully ask Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II not to tolerate any politician making such derogatory remarks if he truly respects himself and the Ashanti people. It's not too late; the Asantehene must demand an apology from Matthew Opoku Prempeh and to the Ashanti people.