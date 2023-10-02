Open letter to the men and women of the Ghana Police Service

Opinions of Monday, 2 October 2023

Columnist: Edmund Amoakohene

In the spirit of civic responsibility and the principles upon which our great nation was founded, I write to humbly urge you to ensure a peaceful demonstration takes place under the banner of the “Occupy BOG” Demo on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.



I write to you as a fellow Ghanaian who deeply respects and admires the vital role you play in our society. The high-handed treatment you recently meted out to the JulorBi protesters should not be repeated. You are Ghanaians, just like the rest of us, and your commitment to maintaining law and order is invaluable.



It is a fact that when you put on your uniforms and bear arms, you take on the immense responsibility of ensuring law and order. However, it is crucial to remember that once those uniforms are off and the arms laid down, you are civilians like the rest of us. You encounter the same challenges and hardships that many of your fellow citizens face, and this includes the consequences of governance decisions.



Poor governance including the divide-and-rule policy that has plagued our nation in the last seven years affects you as much as anyone else.



Government misplaced priorities and chop-chops at the highest levels of the Presidency is the reason why the Police lack vital resources including protective gear to keep you safe on duty. You endure poor accommodation and remuneration while appointees of the government enjoy opulent lifestyles. You stand guard outside at the mercy of mosquitoes while they sip away bottles of expensive champagne in air-conditioned comfort.



You are the first in the line of fire and considering the sacrifices you make as Police officers, you deserve the same special benefits allegedly being given to your counterparts in other security agencies. The very high cost of living in Ghana today affects you in the same way it affects every Ghanaian: from the soaring prices of basic necessities like food, water, electricity, and transportation to the burdensome expenses of school fees and hospital bills.



I acknowledge that within the Service, the guiding principle is often "obey before complaint" and to “obey the order from above.” However, it is imperative to emphasize that this obedience does not extend to obedience to unlawful orders. In fact, it is well-established that officers can be prosecuted for complying with unlawful orders.



Recent events have raised concerns regarding the treatment of lawful protesters. Orders to arrest, assault, or detain lawful and peaceful demonstrators are not only contrary to the principles of justice but are also against the law.



As stated by Justice D.K. Afreh, in the case of Republic v. Ibrahim Adam, “Superior orders” is not a defense in law. This may appear harsh but it is in consonance with the basic principles of criminal law. Under Act 29, every sane person of the age of twelve years and above is fully responsible for the consequences of his voluntary act. If he acts on the orders of a superior he is responsible as the doer or perpetrator of the act, while the superior is the abettor”.



In light of these principles, I urge the men and women of the Ghana Police Service, especially those who will be policing the Tuesday, 3rd October “Occupy BOG” demonstration, to avoid any high-handed approach in their handling of the protest march. Instead of acting against the very citizens you have sworn to protect, I implore you to demonstrate tact in handling protesters.



Your role should be one of safeguarding their rights, ensuring their safety, and guiding them peacefully to their intended destination. We can work together to create a more just and equitable Ghana by upholding justice and protecting the right to protest. Let us stand united in our commitment to the rule of law and the betterment of our nation.



On Tuesday 3rd October 2023, you should be marching with the protesters instead of charging at them. While maintaining order is your duty, it is equally important to recognize the legitimacy of peaceful protests and the concerns of your fellow citizens.



In unity, there is strength, and by understanding the grievances of those you serve, we can work together to build a better Ghana. Your voices matter, both in uniform and as civilians, and your perspective on the issues facing our nation is invaluable. Let us strive for a Ghana where the police and the people walk hand-in-hand towards progress and justice. Together, we can create a brighter future for our beloved nation.



With utmost respect and solidarity.