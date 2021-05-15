Open letter to the Christian Council Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Columnist: Edward Kwame Poku

Wesley Girls Highschool and Weaponizing Religion



First, I have to congratulate the Methodist Church, the Christian Council and the journalist Kwesi Pratt for being the only people who have seen through the trick of Vice-President Bawumia and other Muslims in their attempt to extract as far as possible various concessions and privileges from the NPP government at the expense of 71% of Christians of the people of Ghana. This blackmailing is shameful and risks destabilising Ghana’s peace.



What do the “Muslims” Want ?



1.To migrate to other Regions of Ghana from the North,

2.to get free housing paid for by the rest of Ghanaian taxpayers,

3.to refuse intermarriage between Muslims and Christian Ghanaians,

4.to training at the expense of Christians unqualified individuals in Cuba (instead of in Ghana) with the sole purpose of on completion of their studies to come back to Ghana to treat the untouchable so-called Muslim women, even though Muslim women do not exist in Ghanaian society; In Ghana we have only Ghanaian, African women,

5.to create a self-inflicted Apartheid-System with these housing projects which are to be called Zongos and shall be Muslim-only settlements,

6.to further self-isolate by the creation of a Ghana Muslim Medical Association.



Those who are encouraging this Apartheid-System in Ghana are:



1.Vice-President Bawumia of Ghana.

Bawumia has been in contact with MBS of Saudi-Arabia. Whether he is getting his inspiration from Saudi-Arabia is unknown.

2.President Akufo-Addo, who has illegally promised the Chief-Imam in Ghana to construct those settlements called Zongos only for Muslims.



In summary we have in Ghana Muslim settlements created and paid for by the Ghanaian tax payer. These so-called Zongos are scattered all over the country, where Muslims reside. These Muslims predominantly vote for the NDC. The lands upon which these settlements are built upon are usually stolen lands.



The government has not yet thought of who is to pay for utility bills, school fees, and how to create jobs and health posts, though they can rely on their Cuban trained doctors, who will most certainly not be registered to work in Ghana.



Muslims in Kumasi



The name Baba Yara is familiar to most Ghanaians as a very good football player.



His uncle lived in our house, the present day Asem, Fanti New Town. My grandfather was Asemhene.



I know Baba Yara, this famous footballer who originally comes from Nigeria, so does Haruna Atta. Haruna Atta, whose father was the famous Atta Commander who lived in Kumasi.



Though the Nigerian residents in Kumasi had all the rights that Ghanaians had, Amadu Baba, a Nigerian Muslim transport owner was exiled back to Nigeria by Kwame Nkrumah, the then President of Ghana, because of his indulgence in Ghanaian politics.



How many Nigerian citizens living in Kumasi are doing politics is not known since all Muslims in Kumasi are erroneously described as Northerners. If people say, the migrants from the North of Ghana have virtually occupied half of Kumasi, it is quite possible that they are not all Muslim migrants but rather frequently Muslim immigrants from other countries like Nigeria.



Allahbar, once a beautiful street in the heart of Kumasi, has been rendered into a filthy street. Most Zongos in Kumasi are located in areas from Asem stretching to Manhyia. This portion of land belongs to my grandfather, Asemhene. How Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana thinks that these immigrants, from the North of Ghana can be allowed to occupy people’s private lands in Kumasi is not clear to me.



We, the people of Asem want the lands on which Zongos have been built, back.



People are the source of wealth and how President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia think that wealth can be generated in the North in the absence of the Northerners in their own Region is not clear to me. Even in their newly found “homes” in the South, where joblessness is a problem, how are these people going to find jobs ?



How are these peoples’ migration going to be economically advantageous to the People of Ghana or just this small group or the Northerners staying in the North, is not clear to me.



The Discrimination of Wesley Girls High School



Definition of discrimination in the European Union:

“To establish differential treatment, an applicant must show that he or she has been treated less favourably than others who are in a similar situation.”



This is not the case for the Muslim girls in the Wesley Girls High School, for rather the Muslim girls want to be treated differently by demanding to be allowed to fast.



What does the Ghana Constitution say ?

Art. 17 of the Constitution of 1992 says a person should not be discriminated against on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status.



For the purpose of this Article discriminate means to give different treatment to different persons attributable only or mainly to their respective description by law, place of origin, political opinions, colour, gender, occupations or creed, whereby persons of one description are subjected to disabilities or restrictions to which persons of another descriptions are not made subject or are granted privileges or advantages which are not granted to persons of other descriptions.



The Muslim girls at the Wesley Girls High School wanted to be treated differently, thus discriminating against the many girls who did not ask for this type of privilege at all.



Our constitutions forbids such discrimination and this must have been known to our President and our Vice-President.



In Ghana Muslims apparently want to be treated differently at all times from the majority of Ghanaians.

Examples:



1.They are demanding government-sponsored housing schemes called Zongos, with the moneys generated from people from Ashanti and Western Region,

2.they reject marriages between Christians and Muslims,

3.they are training their own doctors in Cuba and the slums they themselves have created should be renovated with the resources of Christians of Ghana,

4.all citizens of Ghana have to pay for their pilgrimage to Mecca.



It is clear therefore that the behaviour of our President Akufo-Addo in accepting the demands from the Muslims is inimical to the laws of the land. The Muslims in Ghana are demanding privileges which are tantamount to the creation of Islamic state within the Ghanaian State. The Christians of Ghana reject this.



The State of Saudi-Arabia is a radical Sunni Islam. The Crown prince of Saudi-Arabia, MBS, has been accused of having initiated the killing of Saudi journalist Kashogi, whose body was dismembered and dissolved in acid to make a proper burial impossible.



The dealings of our Vice-President Bawumia with this entity are rejected by most Christians in Ghana.



Because of these tendencies by Mr. Bawumia I see the Ashanti Nation to be endangered. I shall appeal to Otumfuor Asantehene Nana Osei Tutu II. to ask for a Federal Constitution in Ghana. This Federal Constitution will empower all peoples of Ghana to govern themselves.



Vice President Bawumia has as far as I am concerned broken his Oath of Office.



Article 35 of the Constitution of Ghana talks of integration of our peoples, but his actions are indicative of segregating the Muslims from the Christians.



The Zongo settlement programme is an example of what I have said.



I beg the Christian Council of Ghana to carefully examine the actions of Vice-President Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to see whether both officials have committed impeachable offences.



I wish to reiterate what Art. 35 of the Constitution of 1992 says, it imposes on the State a “positive obligation” to “actively promote the integration” of the Peoples of Ghana and prohibits discrimination.



In Art. 17 discrimination in all forms on the grounds of religion are prohibited.



I wish to thank the Methodist Church of Ghana, the journalist Kwesi Pratt and Otumfuor Asantehene Nana Osei Tutu II. for their contribution in this issue.



Ghanaians are demanding a reformed Constitution which reflects solely the dignity of all Africans of different ethnic groups. We wish to reiterate our respect for religions, especially not excluding Islam and reject the attempt to create Islamic State in the State of Ghana.



We demand that our Head of State will take measures to introduce the learning of African languages in our institutions, not excluding African history and we reject the learning of French and Arabic languages in all our schools. We are Africans first and not Christians or Muslims.



We promise to fight oppression wherever we see it and demand from our leaders the creation of a strong West-African frontier force. History and recent events have taught us a lesson that we can prevent slavery only if we are united as Africans and not separated as Muslims or Christians.



I Hope that the Christian Council of Ghana will take the necessary action to defend itself against illegal government overreach and to prevent secular Ghana from being transformed into Islamic State.