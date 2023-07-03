Open letter to Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Opinions of Monday, 3 July 2023

Columnist: Sir-Obama Pokuase

Your Majesty, I hope this letter finds you well and in good spirit. I would be very brief so please indulge me.



Respectfully, your call on president Akufo-Addo and the government to 'intervene' in the trial of embattled Assin North MP, Gyakye Quayson is shocking and worrying.



For a Chief who doubles as a Judge to call on the Attorney-General to "as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi" in a criminal matter involving an opposition MP is not just overly partisan, but ill-motivated, contemptuous and utterly preposterous!



And l would expect the president, the AG, and the government to treat with contempt your unmeritorious and unpopular call.



To be honest, I couldn't believe my ears when l first heard the news on Radio, until l watched a video footage of you making that weird submission.



Nana, my consternation against your submission is grounded on two major things:



That you are a Paramount Chief and



That you are Justice of the High Court - Lawyer/Judge.



Now, as a traditional ruler, you are well aware that Article 276 of the 1992 Constitution frowns on chiefs engaging in partisan politics. Unfortunately, that is what you have done, hence my reaction.



For the avoidance of doubt, Article 276 states: “A chief shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so and seeking election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”



Again, as a distinguished member of the bench where justice is seen to emanate from, suggesting to colleague justices to take a certain position/stance on a matter before them is prejudicial, highly reckless and irresponsible!



What you have done is to prepare the minds of the NDC members to pooh-pooh the ruling in the event that it goes against your beloved NDC member. And that is very dangerous for the peace and stability of this country!



We live in a country where both the rank and file of the NDC, including former President Mahama, have, at every least occasion taken the judiciary to the cleaners. They have been described as "Unanimous FC" et al because a decision or two didn't go their way.



And rather than helping to end the needless and senseless attacks on the innocent judges, here we are with no less a person than Dormaahene engaging in such highly partisan rhetoric.



In fact, to say l am disappointed would be an understatement! Ponder over it, Nana!